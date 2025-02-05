Nigeria Recording Key Milestones in Cancer Treatment, Prevention, Says FG

•As WHO extends commendations for prioritising cancer, NCDs

•Over 12 million girls immunised against HPV

•Pink Blue makes case for Cancer Health Fund

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government said it has recorded several achievements in its quest to address cancer challenges in the country ranging from primary prevention through vaccination, early detection, prompt treatment and research.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at a Press Briefing in commemoration of the 2025 World Cancer Day, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the federal government has made substantial investment in cancer prevention and care within the last 18 months, probably more than any other administration in the history of our country.

Meanwhile in related development, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed delight that Nigeria has adopted initiatives that prioritized cancer and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in general in Health Sector Renewal Initiative through Sector Wide Approach (SWAp).

In his message to mark the World Cancer Day, Country Director of the WHO in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo said in addition to providing treatment, there is need to adopt perspectives and experiences of individuals, cancer carers, families and communities.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare said the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) is leading the Human Papilloma virus vaccination for primary prevention of cancer of the cervix as well as the Hepatitis immunization for prevention of liver cancers in Nigeria.

Salako disclosed that since the National Programme on immunization, HPV Vaccination commenced in 2023, the country has successfully immunized over 12 million girls for Human Papilloma virus.

In addition, the minister said that the Federal Ministry Health and Social Welfare is upscaling its efforts to improve access to cancer care services in all the Federal Tertiary Hospitals for prompt diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.

His words: “I am happy to announce that sequel to the approval of Mr. President, we have finalized plans to establish and upgrade 6 Federal Teaching Hospitals with new Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine facilities across the country.

“Three of the centers are planned to be commissioned in May, 2025 and the remaining three will be commissioned on or before the 2026 World Cancer Day.”

Salako said that the administration intends to sustain the drive against cancer scourge throughout the life span so that before 2030, every part of this country would have been equipped to treat all forms of cancers.

The minister said that government is also exploring a unique approach to cancer care through health insurance coverage for cancers, adding that the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) has developed a robust concept note and implementation plan for Catastrophic Health Insurance.

According to the minister, the aim is to support patients with end stage renal diseases, sickle cell disease and cancers.

He explained that Catastrophic Health Insurance will benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and other funding mechanisms within the NHIA.

Salako said that the health insurance initiative is a unique strategy being adopted by Nigeria to attain the WHO global target of eliminating cervical cancer and other preventable cancers by the year 2030.

With regard to training and research, the Nigeria Institute for Cancer Treatment and Research said it has provided specialized training for healthcare workers in oncopsychology, ensuring the patient receives holistic psychosocial care.

NICRAT said it is introducing preventive oncology clinical services in the country, starting with North Central and South West in 2024, paving the way for the organization of cancer screening program in Nigeria.

Also, one of the leading anti-cancer advocacy groups – Project Pink Blue held a symposium yesterday in Abuja to seek for more assistance for cancer patients through improved funding for the Cancer Health Fund in the country.

Project Coordinator of Pink Blue, Gloria Okwu said that Cancer Health Fund has become very necessary due to the huge cost associated with cancer treatment in Nigeria.

As part of the 2025 World Cancer Day commemoration, the Minister of State inaugurated the newly constituted the Technical Working group (NM-TWG).

The team involves Nuclear Medicine Physicians, relevant training, regulatory institutions and agencies involved in cancer care, financing and research bodies, civil society groups, equipment manufacturers, other relevant professional bodies and cancer advocates.

Meanwhile, Country Director of the WHO in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo said: “We should not focus just on treating the disease, but we adopt perspectives and experiences of individuals, carers, families and communities as participants in, and beneficiaries of health systems that respond to their needs and preferences in holistic ways.

“To support member states in their efforts towards cancer prevention, treatment and control, WHO advocates adoption of Global Cancer Initiatives such as Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative (CCEI) and the Global Breast Cancer Initiative”.

Mulombo said that WHO remained committed to supporting the implementation of raising public awareness, prevention, treatment and control of cancer in Nigeria through SWAP.