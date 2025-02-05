NewsDirect ED, Mathew Ibiyemi, Donates Learning Materials to Schools

Publisher/Executive Director (ED) of NewsDirect, Mathew Ibiyemi, has made a generous birthday donation to Tsion Home and School for Kids, and CharisCare International School.

Ibiyemi, an indigene of Ile-Ife Osun state, who turns a year older today, February 5, made a total donation of N1 million two schools to furnish two classrooms with furnitures, shelf, board, fan, writing materials, textbooks and uniforms and sport wears.

The donation marks a significant gesture of support for the organisations’ mission to provide a holistic and impactful educational experience for children in need.

Expressing his thoughts on the donation, Ibiyemi said: “I believe that education is the foundation upon which societies thrive, and I am deeply moved by the work that Tsion Home and School for Kids is doing, likewise CharisCare school. I am inspired by my father, Dr Samuel Folorunsho Ibiyemi, who donated generously in like fashion.”

“For me, this donation is no gesture but a personal commitment to supporting causes that uplift our youth and create lasting change. It is my hope that this contribution will enhance the resources and facilities at the school, enabling these children to access a better and more empowering education.”

Founder of Tsion Home and School for Kids, Abayomi Adeola Della, expressed his profound gratitude for Mathew’s generous birthday donation, saying, “This generous donation from the esteemed ED of NewsDirect is not just a financial contribution—it is a statement of belief in the power of education to shape futures and uplift communities. The funds will be instrumental in improving the resources and facilities available at the home and school, ensuring that the children under our care receive a more holistic and impactful educational experience.

“This act of philanthropy is deeply inspiring and serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility we all have toward creating a brighter future for our youth. It shows that when leaders like the ED of News Direct step forward to support meaningful causes, they set a powerful example for others to follow.

“I feel an immense sense of gratitude and encouragement. This donation is not just about today—it is about the long-term impact on lives, families, and even generations to come. It reinforces the message that education is a shared commitment, one that requires all of us—individuals, organizations, and policymakers—to play a role.”

Abayomi concluded by stating that Ibiyemi’s donation serves as a call to action for other individuals, organisations, and stakeholders to join in the mission of improving education. He encouraged more contributions, regardless of size, to create a transformative impact on the future of Nigerian youth.

Also speaking the Propietress of Chariscare, Mrs Olusola Sonibare, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation, saying: “Your support will go a long way in helping us continue our mission to assist those in need. We are thrilled to have you as a partner in this important work, and your commitment to improving lives is truly inspiring.”

Tsion Home and School for Kids is a free school in Ile-Ife dedicated to providing quality education to children from underserved communities while CharisCare International School is situated in Ota, Ogun State.