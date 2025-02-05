LET THE LAGOS ASSEMBLY BREATHE

It’s time for the former speaker Mudashiru Obasa to move on, argues SUNDAY BABATUNDE

It is time for Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached former Speaker to move on and allow the Lagos State House of Assembly to breathe. His removal as Speaker on Monday, January 13, 2025, was a result of allegations of misconduct and financial misappropriation leveled against him by his own colleagues.

His exit was not a minor decision—37 out of 40 lawmakers sanctioned it and unanimously elected his deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, as the new Speaker. Instead of attempting to disrupt the Assembly and threaten the system, Obasa should take a moment to reflect on his journey—from humble beginnings to a position of great influence.

Speaker Meranda, the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, has already been endorsed by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and has met with President Bola Tinubu, to receive his blessings to complete the rest of the tenure. Any attempt to overturn the decision and return as Speaker is undemocratic, and could render him politically irrelevant.

The Lagos Assembly is an independent institution and should be allowed to function as such. Seeking President Tinubu’s intervention for Obasa’s reinstatement is unconstitutional. And using online journalists to push a narrative in his favor will also not help. Ironically, Obasa once dismissed the media’s relevance, stating in 2015 that one only needed fellow legislators colleagues and party leaders. Now, relying on the same media for a comeback seems contradictory.

“If you truly believe you are innocent of the allegations against you, the honorable thing to do would be to voluntarily present yourself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rather than petitioning against your colleagues for allegedly breaking government property to retrieve the mace. Do you expect the same lawmakers—who were locked out by the Department of State Services (DSS) because of your petition—to reinstate you? Common sense should prevail,” one of the lawmakers said.

Obasa’s colleagues, after their ordeal with the DSS, have reaffirmed that there is no going back on his removal. Last Thursday, the DSS questioned them over a petition reportedly written by the former Speaker, in which he claimed that his removal was illegal.

Let’s not forget that the action embarrassed the entire Lagos Assembly. In addition, Obasa’s claims during the 2025 budget presentation was to say the least arrogant. Who does that?

⁠Following his removal, the development presented LAHA a landmark situation in which it elected the first female Speaker of the State parliament since the return of democracy in 1999. This is a good sign that also fulfils the very crucial 5th goal of the SDGs on gender equality, and the fact that Lagos is ready for more progressive gender participation in decision-making. But what are we now hearing is that there are ongoing attempts by the powers in Lagos State to force the Speaker to resign to pacify some strong interests. Could this be because Lagos is fundamentally patriarchal and the APC is actually non-progressive, despite its pretenses?

Could it be true that the President is involved in this conflict, as some claimed that he wants a revert to the status quo or at least the replacement of Speaker Meranda with another man? Could this be a good time for such, considering the fact that in the very contentious elections of 2023, Lagos lost a very sizeable portion of its youth and female voters?

Would such a reversal not deepen the alienation of these sizeable demographics that could reverse the fortunes of the party in Lagos?

Or could it be true that the powers that be in Abuja also want to foist a candidate upon the Assembly, against their will? Is there a grand design to return Obasa, or through the back door by proxy?

⁠If zoning is the key, what is the critical nature of this zoning that the first female speaker must be sacrificed even though voted for by her colleagues?

It is time for Obasa to move on and allow peace to reign—not just in the Assembly, but beyond. Accept the reality, let go of the past, and embrace the future. The Lagos Speakership is no longer his. Move on and allow the Lagos House of Assembly members breathe.