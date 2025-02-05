FG Launches NBAN to Drive Infrastructure Development, Broadband Connectivity

Emma Okonji





The federal government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, yesterday in Lagos, launched the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN), an initiative that will enhance infrastructure development, boost broadband development and pave the way for a digitally connected Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, represented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said the initiative would promote collaboration and further deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which stresses innovation, technology, and collaboration as essential pillars for driving prosperity for all Nigerians.

According to the minister, from a modest six per cent broadband penetration in 2015, Nigeria has grown to approximately 42 per cent broadband penetration as of October 2024, as reported by the NCC, adding that while the progress is commendable, government recognises the need for ubiquitous broadband penetration, driven by access to necessary infrastructure, to ensure that every Nigerian can enjoy the benefits of reliable, high-speed internet.

Further according to Tijani, “Despite our collective goals of achieving 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025; Delivering minimum data speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural areas; Expanding population coverage to 80 per cent by 2027; Increasing broadband investments by 300–500 per cent by 2027, including the growing availability of fibre networks, Nigeria faces an unfortunate paradox.

“Many of the networks remain underutilised. In numerous parts of the country, the capacity of existing fibre infrastructure far exceeds the demand. This is primarily due to a lack of access to necessary infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, compounded by significant barriers to broadband adoption.

“These barriers include limited access to devices, lack of awareness, inadequate digital literacy, cumbersome regulatory processes, and power supply challenges.

“This underutilisation of existing infrastructure hinders our digital transformation and also negatively impacts the return on investment. This creates a vicious cycle—one that we must break in order to realise the full potential of broadband and its contribution to our digital economy.”

According to him, the goal of NBAN is to transform broadband into a catalyst for socio-economic development. By aggregating demand across key sectors—schools, healthcare facilities, religious centres, and markets.

“We will create an economically viable model for broadband adoption. This aggregation of demand will unlock untapped capacity and also drive down costs, enhance affordability, and stimulate widespread adoption,” the minister said.

Maida, during his presentation at the launch, laid emphasis on the theme of the initiative: ‘Broadband Alliance Accelerating Our Collective Prosperity Through Connectivity’, which according to him, captures the whole essence of ubiquitous broadband penetration.

“The launch of NBAN represents a pivotal moment in driving collaboration and tackling the key challenges that have hindered our broadband expansion. NBAN offers a comprehensive framework to overcome these obstacles and unlock the potential of broadband connectivity,” Maida said.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Patience Fakal said: “In today’s digital era, broadband connectivity is not just a necessity. It is the backbone of economic growth, innovation and inclusion. Kaduna State strongly aligns with the vision of NBAN because it will enhance the power of ICT in transforming governance, enhancing service delivery and improving the lives of citizens.”

Highlight of the launch, was a panel session, moderated by the CEO, Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, that discussed the challenges and ways forward for a connected Nigeria.