Enabulele to Inaugurate Edo Sport Association Boards Today

With the National Sports Festival (NSF), Gateway Games weeks away from starting, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele will this morning inaugurates the reconstituted sports association boards.

The event billed for 11am, will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

According to a statement from the commission, the Chairman of the Sports Commission, Enabulele said the inauguration was to galvanize the various sports associations to begin preparations for the National Sports Festival taking place in Abeokuta, Ogun State from May 16-30, 2025.

“There is need to quickly inaugurate the boards of the associations so as to start preparation for the Gateway Games. His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo has given us a clear mandate to restore Edo State sports to its past glory and at the Commission, we don’t want to chances because the time is short,” Enabulele said.

At the end of the 20th edition hosted by Delta State, Team Delta topped the medal table winning 158 gold medal, 116 silver medals and 110 bronze medals while Team Edo came second.

Enabulele recalled that in the last two editions of the National Sports Festival, Edo State came second behind Delta State, stressing the target this time is to come tops in Abeokuta.

“Edo is the number one in sports in the country, therefore, we cannot continue to play second fiddle. This is why it is expedient to inaugurate the boards of the various associations so that preparation can start in earnest,” the chairman said.