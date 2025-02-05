Embrace Free Planning Information Service to Avoid Approval Challenges, Lagos Tells Developers

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Government has urged property owners and developers to embrace its free planning information service to avoid undue challenges with planning approvals.

This was disclosed in Alausa recently by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide during a weekly briefing of senior management staff of the ministry.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, the Commissioner noted that urbanisation and population explosion had precipitated physical planning challenges, including housing gaps and planning infractions as property owners and developers try to exploit the gaps without doing due diligence with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development before buying lands.

“However, it is disturbing to see people have their planning proposals turned down by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, simply because of the inappropriateness of the proposed uses and similar planning requirements, which would have been resolved by making initial recourse to our planning information service,” he said.

He emphasised that the Lagos State Government, in line with its vision of Making Lagos a 21st-century Economy as indicated in the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ agenda, had invested heavily in Operative Development Plans,which designated the appropriate landsuses and different approval orders for various areas in the State to bring about organised, orderly and sustainable development across Lagos State.

“In tandem with the above, government has also established the planning information service, obtainable free of charge either at the Ministry or LASPPPA. All a developer needs to do is to write and request for the service, which will aid the decision to purchase a land,” he said.

He added that planning information would remove doubt and assist property owners and developers to act with knowledge and confidence as the service would adequately spell out the planning details of the land in question, such as its status, permissible uses and approvable heights among others.

He enjoined all Lagosians “to abide by planning regulations and support the development agenda of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the State for the wellness and wellbeing of all.”