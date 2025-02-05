Dominion City Empowers Members, Proposes N1bn Entrepreneur Support Fund

Nume Ekeghe

Dominion City Church in a bid to equip members for exponential growth and foster sustainable socio-economic advancement, has budgeted N1billion to empower entrepreneurs in the country.

The church in a statement noted that these were among the outcomes of the just-concluded 2025 Lagos Executive Leadership Retreat for Entrepreneurs & Career Professionals, which was held with the President of Dominion City Global, Dr. David Ogbueli, at the church’s Lagos headquarters.

The five-day retreat aimed to equip individuals with the tools and mindset to improve their economic standing and society through wealth creation, to become 10 times more productive, imbibe business innovations, access global opportunities, and primarily be useful for kingdom work.

The President of Dominion City Global, Dr. Ogbueli, who proposed a N1billion support fund for entrepreneurs, stated that one of the goals of the empowerment retreat is to equip congregants with the skills, resources, and support necessary to succeed in business and their careers, thereby preparing them to go global and strengthen both individual livelihoods and the broader society.

He emphasised the potential for exponential growth in careers and endeavors, calling for participants to achieve 10-fold progression while advancing God’s kingdom.

According to him, Dominion City is empowering God’s children to be problem-solvers and solution-givers, enabling them to turn societal problems into opportunities.

Ogbueli also urged the church to embrace God’s principles and consistently provide solutions to societal problems to prosper.

“You have to give God something to work with. God’s blessings have to rest on something. You plant the seed, and God sends the rain, which brings the harvest. You are not going to prosper if you cannot find solutions to people’s problems. It is your information that will plant the seed. No amount of prophecy will guarantee the outcome if you don’t add your part to it. No matter what is prophesied to you, your choices determine the outcome,” he advised.