Delta Govt: Oborevwori was Conferred with THISDAY Governor of the Year Award for His Fiscal Discipline, Approach to Governance

•Urges Swedish investors to explore investment opportunities in state

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was honoured with THISDAY Governor of The Year Award for his fiscal discipline and innovative approach to governance.

Aniagwu, who was responding to immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s criticism on the choice of Governor Oborevwori for the award, said the state government, under the governor’s watch, had completed numerous projects, while also initiating new ones without borrowing to fund them.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba, Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori inherited numerous projects out of which many of them had been completed which, he said, ‘speaks to the Governor’s effective and efficient management of financial resources without borrowing a dime from anywhere.’

He said, “we thought we were alone in terms of observation of these giant strides of the governor, not knowing that even in far away, Lagos and Abuja, the editors of THISDAY and ARISE News, or rather the two media outlets, were also busy with their eagle eyes, taking copious notes.

“We do not have issues with some persons in opposition, particularly our brother and leader, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“We are not stopping them from playing politics or making constructive criticisms because it actually emboldens us to do more, but to begin to ask what we are doing and why we were given the award is, at best, seen as ‘Pepper-body’.

“We expect that if their state has been picked as making progress they should be happy. Trying to de -market the state because of personal interest is not in the interest of anybody.

“He went through this path in 2023, even when Oborevwori had not become a governor; yet, Oborevwori defeated him in 21 out of the 25 local government areas.

“So, I thought the lesson of that defeat was enough for him to know the kind of criticisms he could embark upon.”

Aniagwu, who was flanked by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, and Executive Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Mr Felix Ofou, said the sterling performance of Governor Oborevwori had become the greatest undoing of the opposition in the state.

“We plead with Omo-Agege that he should be fair as he engages in politicking, which we are not ready for at the moment because we have a covenant with the people of Delta to deliver on the MORE Agenda with a view to advancing development in our state.

“If he is asking our people of Ndokwa Nation what we have done for them, I will remind him that, in Ndokwa Nation, we have awarded no fewer than 15km of roads.

“We have completed the Obi-Ibabu road which is over 4km awaiting inauguration. The Ndemili-Utagba Uno road and the Eweshi – Utagba-Uno road are being pursued vigorously.

“We have also awarded a road in Amai which has progressed to stone base; at Aboh in Ndokwa East, work is also ongoing.

“Can he now compare himself to a man that is building bridges across the state to the extent that he doesn’t discriminate against members of the opposition parties in the state?

“Governor Oborevwori has also warned that nobody should be discriminated against on account of their political affiliation. Whatever is due to the people is distributed without recourse to political affiliation.

“We all know, in this state, that he didn’t work for President Tinubu ; so, if he is thinking that by saying these things he would warm himself to President Tinubu, he needs to think again and take a different route.”

Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori had directed that every commissioner must supervise their projects critically to ensure that Delta had value for money spent on projects.

On Senator Ned Nwoko’s resignation from the party, Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori and PDP were not bothered by the Senator’s serial defections, noting that the party would continue to win in Aniocha North and other parts of Delta North Senatorial District where Senator Nwoko currently represents.

On housing, the commissioner said the state government had commenced the construction of 30 units of three bedrooms and 20 units of two bedrooms pilot phases in Ozoro, Kwale and Owa-Oyibu.

He added that the state government currently runs four public universities, adding that no state in the country could boast of a university in each of the Senatorial districts of the state.

On healthcare delivery, the Commissioner said the Oborevwori administration was renovating over 150 healthcare centres across the state and the procurement of facilities at the Central Hospital Warri and Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) Oghara.

Meanwhile, Governor Oborevwori has urged Swedish investors to explore investment opportunities by taking advantage of the state’s peaceful environment, strategic location and abundant natural resources for high investment returns engagement.

The governor made the call when he received on courtesy visit, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, and her delegation at Government House, Asaba.

He noted that the state was blessed with abundant crude oil and gas deposits, and assured that there was high returns on investments in the state.

He said: “Delta State is a peaceful place and it is one of the places in Nigeria that produces the crude oil that serves this nation. And we are open to business because it’s a place that is very peaceful.

“It will interest you to know that, in Delta State, we have three airports; the Asaba International Cargo Airport, the Osubi/Warri airport and the Escravos airport which serves the coastal oil terminal.

“Your visit today will also consolidate our relationship with the Swedish government. I am also aware that since 1961, Nigeria has a relationship with the Swedish government.

“Your coming here today will also encourage other investors to come and invest in Delta State. For you to spend two nights here it means that the place is safe and ready for business.

“We have our special economic zones, the Kwale free trade zone, Koko free trade zone and the Ogwashi-Uku Agro Industrial Park with incentives that include tax holidays and duty- free imports and exports.

“We also encourage investments here by providing prospective investors with information about the ease of doing businesses in Delta State.

“So, we invite you to encourage Swedish companies to come and invest and we assure you of profits. As you know, everyone wants to invest where there will be profit.

“This visit will spur us to have a better relationship with the Swedish government.”

Earlier, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, congratulated Governor Oborevwori on his award of Governor of The Year by THISDAY Newspaper and ARISE Television, adding that she had been longing to visit Delta.

Hahn-Englund said Sweden and Nigeria have diplomatic relations dating back to 1961, adding that her visit was to promote trade and investment.

“We had the visit of His Excellency, the Vice President of Sweden, to Nigeria last year and the Prime Minister visited, too, in August last year; so, you see the good relationship we have with Nigeria which I also know will continue this year.

“We feel that it’s also very important to develop relationship with important states to build up knowledge and network.

“We have some Swedish companies in Nigeria which are mainly into ICT, infrastructure, Telecom, Energy and Transportation. We meet with them regularly and we know where they are interested in terms of investments.”