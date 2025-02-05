Afriland Properties Appoints Azubike Emodi Managing Director/CEO

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Afriland Properties Plc., has appointed Azubike Emodi as MD/CEO. He succeeds Uzo Oshogwe who has led the company as its founding MD/CEO since 2013, and who, recently, was appointed CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Azubike brings over 20 years of experience spanning financial services, real estate development, and strategic planning

A visionary leader, he has consistently driven organisational growth and delivered transformative results in companies such as the Royal Bank of Canada, VFD Group, VBank, Anchoria Asset Management, and most recently, Herel Global, where he spearheaded high-impact financial and real estate projects.

Azubike will drive the vision of Afriland Properties, creating from value from its position as one of Nigeria’s largest land banks, and delivering the significant residential and commercial real estate projects in its project pipeline.

The Chairman of the board of Afriland Properties, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Azubike Emodi as the new Managing Director/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc. His vast experience, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership make him the perfect choice to lead the company’s next growth phase. With his expertise, we are confident that Afriland will continue delivering innovative real estate solutions and creating value for stakeholders. His leadership aligns seamlessly with our core values of Enterprise, Excellence, and Execution.”

Expressing enthusiasm for the role, Azubike Emodi stated: “I am honored to lead Afriland Properties Plc at such a pivotal time. The company’s strong legacy of innovation and excellence in real estate development is unrivalled, and I look forward to working with our talented team to drive sustainable growth, create world-class properties, and enhance stakeholder value.”

One of Nigeria’s foremost real estate investment and development firms, Afriland Properties Plc remains dedicated to delivering sustainable, high-value real estate solutions that meet the needs of Nigeria’s evolving urban landscape. The company has developed iconic commercial landmarks, including Afriland Towers in Marina, Lagos, and Heirs Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos. The recently completed luxury development, The Residences in Ikoyi, further showcases Afriland’s expertise in creating premium real estate offerings.

Afriland is currently developing Afriland Estate in Karmo Abuja, a 104-unit residential community, alongside other projects that reflect its commitment to building modern, well-planned communities that uphold the highest quality standards.

The company continues to create long-term value for its shareholders, clients, and partners through innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability.

Afriland Properties Plc is a real estate investment, development, and management company offering end-to-end services across the property value chain. With a portfolio exceeding N30 billion, spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments across Nigeria, and one of the country’s largest land banks, Afriland is pioneering institutional real estate investment across Africa. The company remains committed to reshaping the built environment by delivering world-class projects that improve lives, enhance communities, and drive economic growth.