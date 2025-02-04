Standard Chartered: Nigeria, Africa Positioned for Resilient Growth in 2025

Kayode Tokede

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has hinted that Nigeria and Africa at large are positioned for resilient growth, stressing that the continent expected to remain key drivers of resilience and innovation, supported by strategic investments, sectoral diversification, and proactive fiscal policies

The financial institution stated this at its 2025 Global Market Outlook event that brought together industry experts in Nigeria to explore the evolving global financial landscape and its implications for Nigeria in 2025.

The bank said Africa’s growing economic significance remains on an upward trajectory, with several countries leading the way in 2025. Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ethiopia are forecasted to achieve some of the continent’s strongest growth rates, driven by industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and hydrocarbon production.

It stated, ““Investment momentum across Africa continues to strengthen, with infrastructure projects and industrial initiatives attracting foreign, domestic, and public-private partnerships. Resilience in key sectors, such as Botswana’s diamond industry, Côte d’Ivoire’s hydrocarbons, and Mauritius’s tourism, highlights the continent’s ability to adapt and thrive in a complex global environment.”

According to the World Bank’s latest projections, Nigeria – Africa’s most populous country – ’s economy is expected to experience steady growth, with a 3.5per cent expansion predicted for 2025, followed by a slight increase to 3.7 per cent in 2026, indicating a positive outlook for the country’s economic development. Nigeria is leveraging advancements in digital technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and e-commerce to enhance regional connectivity and trade.

The World Bank also noted that Nigeria’s projected growth for 2025 and 2026 would be supported by gradually declining inflation, following monetary tightening measures in 2024.

Speaking on the global outlook’s impact on Nigeria and investment opportunities for stakeholders, Head of Investment Advisory and Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Ernest Adejumo said, “As global economies evolve, so should your strategy. Stay ahead by tapping into the expertise of your wealth specialists, ensuring your financial goals align with emerging opportunities. At Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, you are never alone on your wealth journey- we are with you every step of the way.

“Strategic investments in global equities, gold, and high-yield bonds are expected to present key opportunities in 2025. Investors are encouraged to adopt disciplined and diversified strategies to capitalize on market trends while safeguarding against potential risks, such as inflation surprises or shifts in monetary policy.”