Shettima: All Hands Must Be On Deck To Transform Nigeria’s Economy

* Says Naija Creates project can promote Tinubu’s diversification agenda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has pledged his support for the Naija Creates project, saying all hands must be on deck for Nigeria’s economy to be transformed.

According to him, Naija Creates, an enterprise championed by the CEO of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu, has the potential of being Nigeria’s flagship cultural diplomacy initiative that will truly project the country through tourism, arts, music, fashion and others at the global stage.

Speaking while playing host to the CEO of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu, at the State House, Abuja, the vice-president assured her that his office will support the project in all its ramifications.

He commended Abudu for her efforts and contributions to the development of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, noting that there were a lot of positives about the country that should be exported to the international community.

Describing the Naija Creates project as an avenue to promote the Tinubu administration’s economic diversification agenda, Shettima said the programme should be Nigeria’s collective effort to showcase the country’s potential in the creative sector.

He also invited Abudu to join the Federal Government’s iDICE team and deploy her expertise to help actualize the administration’s goals in the technology and creative sector.

Earlier in her remarks, Abudu said Naija Creates is an initiative that will help export and celebrate excellence in Nigeria’s creative sector, comprising film, arts, food, music and fashion, among others.

She explained that through the project, a safe space will be provided to kickstart the process of exporting, to the global stage, the numerous creative talents that abound in Nigeria.

Abudu solicited the support and partnership of the Federal Government, through its agencies and collaborators, to ensure the actualization of the initiative.

She said in the summer of 2025, the Naija Creates initiative will debut in the United Kingdom, showcasing the various talents in food, music, film, fashion and arts.