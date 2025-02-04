Radda’s Rural Projects Excite Katsina Residents

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Residents of Katsina State have praised Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for his ongoing urban and rural projects across the 361 political wards and 34 local government areas of the state.

The residents, who described the governor as a visionary leader, said the construction of one primary healthcare centre in each of the wards, was a testament of his commitment to revolutionise the health sector.

Speaking to journalists, who were on a tour of Radda’s projects across the state, the residents said the governor has built and renovated schools, electrified communities, drilled boreholes and constructed rural feeder roads for them.

During the media tour, which commenced in the Daura senatorial zone Monday, journalists and locals assessed the impact of the completed and ongoing projects across the 12 local governments of the zone.

The nine-day tour, which is expected to cover the three senatorial districts, included visits to roads, schools, hospitals, water and agricultural, as well as flood control projects that have been constructed or rehabilitated under Governor Radda’s leadership.

One of the residents from Muduri in Baure Local Government, Hassan Fatuhu, commended the state government for constructing a primary healthcare centre in the community after “20 years of neglect”.

He said the government built and equipped the health facility with the needed medical equipment and consumables, adding that two staff quarters were also constructed to house health workers in the community.

“Before the construction of this hospital, our wives had to trek to Baure town for antenatal service and childbirth. But now, all the facilities needed for delivery are in this hospital,” Fatuhu added.

For Abdullahi Ibrahim, a resident of Doki Babba community, the drilling of solar-powered boreholes and construction of primary and secondary schools in the community has tackled their age-long water shortage and educational impediments.

In Sandamu, the Chairman of the council, Hon. Usman Nalado, said the sum of N84 million has been expended on the construction of eight boreholes and other water projects in the local government.

He reiterated that the projects had addressed the over two decades of acute water shortage “and residents are over excited over this initiative. They have expressed gratitude to the government”.

He said eight boreholes with 550,000-litre capacity tanks have been drilled by his administration in urban and rural communities that were hitherto bedevilled with water scarcity, and 120 teachers were recruited with the construction of over 40 classrooms.

He stressed that 2,000 bags of assorted grains have been procured and distributed to residents of the local government by the state government to ease their suffering orchestrated by economic meltdown in the country.