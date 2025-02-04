  • Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

Q4 Earnings: Shell, Chevron, Mobil  Profits Dwindle

Business | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

British oil giant, Shell, has reported a significant drop in annual profit, citing higher exploration write-offs, lower trading margins and weaker crude prices over the final three months of the year.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $23.72 billion for the full-year 2024, compared to annual profit of $28.25 billion a year earlier.

The energy major posted weaker-than-anticipated adjusted earnings of $3.66 billion for the final quarter of 2024 and announced a 4 per cent increase in dividend per share. It also launched another share buyback programme of $3.5 billion, which is expected to be completed over the next three months.

The weaker-than-expected results add pressure on Shell chief executive, Wael Sawan, who has been focused on cutting costs and pivoting the company back to its most profitable sectors — oil, gas, and biofuels — while shifting away from renewable power.

Also, the company expects 2025 capital expenditure to fall below last year’s $21 billion, with more details to be shared at its capital markets day in March. For the full 2024, Shell’s profit fell 16 per cent to $23.72 billion.

In the same vein, Exxon Mobil Corporation, has unveiled its fourth-quarter earnings for 2024, reporting a profit of $7.6 billion or $1.72 per share, marking a decline from the previous quarter’s earnings of $8.6 billion.

However, Exxon achieved significant milestones, including record production levels in the Permian Basin and Guyana, as well as impressive cash flow from operations amounting to $55 billion, marking one of its best years in a decade.

Chevron also reported a fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street estimates, posting adjusted earnings per share of $2.06, below Wall Street’s $2.11 estimate, pushing the second-largest US oil producer’s shares down over 4 per cent to a three-week low of $148.68.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.