Police Apprehend 63 Suspects, Recover 191 Firearms, 4255 Live Ammunition

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police have apprehended no fewer than 63 suspects and recovered a staggering 191 prohibited firearms and 4255 live ammunitions.

This recovery marks a substantial reduction in the proliferation of illicit firearms and ammunition across the country.

A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the successful operation was carried out by operatives of the FID-IRT, who apprehended eight suspects belonging to a gunrunning syndicate operating in Plateau State.

He said that the suspects identified as Joseph Tara, Victor Ali Pam, Abua Yusuf, Bako Isa, Salamatu Iliya, Solomon Gbarale, Musa Arine, and Bitrus Chung, were arrested after credible intelligence led operatives to the first suspect.

He added that a large cache of arms was discovered concealed inside a vehicle doormat belonging to the syndicate.

The recovered exhibits, he said, include eight fabricated AK47 rifles and four fabricated revolver guns.

“Others are 12 rounds of 7.88mm live ammunition, 11 AK47 magazines, and 1105 live AK47 ammunition,” he said.

In a related incident, one Amos Sunday Gyang was arrested in Plateau State for possessing a semi-automatic pistol he claimed to have found hidden inside a cushion of an apartment he had rented.

Adejobi emphasized that it is a crime to possess a weapon without proper licensing and urged citizens to notify the police and avoid any implications if they discover any weapons.

The Police have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property, and to effectively combating all security threats.

He said that this operation demonstrates the Police’s dedication to reducing the proliferation of illicit firearms and ammunition, and to ensuring a safer Nigeria for all citizens

