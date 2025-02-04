Olukoya Displaces Ayomike to Win 8th Ikoyi Golf Club’s Championship Title

Tour promoter, Remi Olukoya, delivered an overwhelming performance over the weekend for a five-stroke victory at the highbrow Ikoyi Club 1938 to capture his 8th Club Championship title over a stellar field of mostly former title holders.

The Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Golf Development Company shot an opening 1-over 72 and a closing 5-Over Par76 to win the tournament by 5-shots over the hard fighting Peter Eben-Spiff and the defending champion Tim Ayomike.

“I knew today was going to be tough and exciting as well. But I must thank my playing partners for their support and especially the orgnisers for putting together a wonderful tournament”, stressed Olukoya shortly after emerging champion.

Second placed Eben-Spiff, a former champion also had the best score of Day-2 of the tournament at 73, two over the course par.

Defending Champion Ayomike opened his title defence with an opening 80-gross and a closing 76 for 156-total over 36-holes. His effort placed him in the third position.

Talal Akar, Ikay Afe and Tony Unuavworho completed the top six in the winners chart.

Other winners in the competition include; Victor Akinbayo, winner in the net category and Dotun Isiaka who ducked in the second position while A. Hathiramani completed the top three in the net category.

Satisfied with the outcome of competition, Golf Captain, Tade Adekunle, said the success was borne out of the desire to make the tournament better.

“What we try to do is to raise the bar, bring new innovations to make this tournament better”, he said, while congratulating the winners.

He also applauded Guinness, Aramanda and Turkish Airline for their support.