Northern Group Criticises Tinubu over Arrest of Former NHIS Boss

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the arrest of former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Chief Executive, Professor Usman Yusuf, for alleged misappropriation of funds, a northern pressure group, Tafiyan Matasan Arewa, has accused President Bola Tinubu of arresting dissenting voices to cripple free speech in the country.

Speaking with journalists last weekend in Bauchi, the Chairman of the group, Abdulrasheed Maidawa, said that the federal government should redirect its energy and resources towards addressing the pressing security challenges rather than targeting its critics.

According to the group, “Professor Yusuf has been a beacon of hope for many, and courageously speaking out against the injustices faced by the most vulnerable in our society.

“His arrest has not only undermined the principles of free speech and democracy but also distracts from the urgent issues that require immediate attention from our leaders.

“The challenges facing Nigeria today are monumental. From escalating insecurity that threatens the lives and livelihoods of citizens to widespread hunger, unemployment, inflation and inadequate healthcare, the government must prioritise these critical areas.

“Instead of silencing dissent, the administration should engage in constructive dialogue with its critics and work collaboratively to find solutions to the myriad problems facing our nation.

“Instead of arresting critics, Tinubu should take decisive action to combat the rising tide of insecurity that affects every aspect of life in Nigeria and implement effective policies to alleviate hunger and ensure food security for all citizens.”

The group said they unequivocally condemn the arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, a prominent advocate for the rights marginalized and for the voiceless in our society.

According to the group, “His detention is not only an affront to his personal freedoms but also a direct attack the principles of justice, equity, and free speech that are fundamental to our democracy, and we therefore call for the immediate and unconditional release of Professor Yusuf.

“His arrest is a clear violation of his rights and an attempt to stifle the important conversations that need to take place in our society. We call on the relevant authorities to respect the rule of law and uphold the democratic values that our nation stands for.”