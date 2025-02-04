  • Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

NNPC/FIRST E&P JV Conducts Health Outreach in 11 Communities 

Business | 2 hours ago

In a continued effort to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and its Joint Venture (JV) partner, First E&P have conducted its 2025 health outreach program across eleven KEFFESO communities in Bayelsa State. 

This initiative, part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, underscores its commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges in host communities, a statement from the national oil company stated.

KEFFESO comprises Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu, and Oginibiri communities. Thousands of residents benefited from the programme, which ran from January 29 to February 1, 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.