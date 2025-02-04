NNPC/FIRST E&P JV Conducts Health Outreach in 11 Communities 

In a continued effort to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and its Joint Venture (JV) partner, First E&P have conducted its 2025 health outreach program across eleven KEFFESO communities in Bayelsa State.

This initiative, part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, underscores its commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges in host communities, a statement from the national oil company stated.

KEFFESO comprises Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu, and Oginibiri communities. Thousands of residents benefited from the programme, which ran from January 29 to February 1, 2025.