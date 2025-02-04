NiMet Management, Unions Reach Agreement to Postpone Strike Action

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Management of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the agency-based unions; National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), have reached an agreement to postpone till further notice the planned strike action by the unions scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 4th of February 2025.

At a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, the unions’ representatives announced that the postponement of the strike action followed agreements reached between national and branch officers of the unions and the management of NiMet which saw both sides reiterating that the interests of NiMet workers were the focus of the discussions and negotiations.

In the negotiations which culminated in the signing of the agreement by both parties, timelines of actions were agreed by both parties on the various issues raised by the unions.

This was even as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, has said that NiMet management will always champion the cause of workers’ welfare but within realistic economic conditions.

His words: “I welcome the efforts of the National Officers of NiMet agency-based unions and the input of the branches. We are not over the line yet on the issues but I am happy that we have been able to convince the unions’ leadership to postpone their planned strike action.

“This will enable management to continue with its ongoing efforts towards obtaining the necessary approvals from the federal government on the issues raised by unions.”

The President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Benjamin Nnabue, who led the negotiations on behalf of the unions said that the unions are not in the habit of embarking on strikes and antagonizing management but usually resort to such as a last option.

According to Nnabue, “These issues with NiMet management may be inherited but government is a continuum. Our interest is the overall welfare of the staff of NiMet.”

The Director of Labour in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment who observed the discussions between both parties, Mr. Olusoga Adebayo, praised the spirit of ‘give and take’ that guided the discussions. He said that through social dialogue, both parties have been able to reach an amicable solution.

According to the agreement jointly signed by the unions and NiMet management, both parties recognised that miscommunication contributed to the gap in addressing unions’ concerns. They committed to strengthening consultation and engagement channels to prevent re-occurrence.

All parties also reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a progressive partnership that enhances industrial peace and promotes the welfare of NiMet staff, while the unions agreed to postpone the industrial action until further notice as a gesture of goodwill in consultation with their relevant organs.