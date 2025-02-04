LP Candidate: Soludo’s New Security Initiative is Show-off for Anambra Governorship Election

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Governorship aspirant of Labour Party, Mr. John Nwosu, has said the new found security in Anambra State, occasioned by the launching of Operation Udo Ga Achi is merely for show-off because of the coming governorship election.

In a press statement made available to journalists, Nwosu wondered why, despite the killings, kidnapping and security threats in the state in the last three years, the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo waited so long to tackle the problem.

He said: “Uppermost on the minds of Anambra people was the deeply troubling insecurity in Anambra State. I had on record previously criticised the Anambra State Government for waiting until the election year before awakening to its primary responsibility, which is the protection of lives and properties of Anambra citizens and residents.

“Security is something that you plan for; which had to be consistent from your first day in office. With the Anambra gubernatorial election scheduled for November 2025, I remain very optimistic that my blueprint on security will bring about a lasting solution to the criminal activities that continues to bedevil our dear state especially in the past three years of the Soludo administration.”

The aspirant underlined the glaring failure of the Anambra State Government in securing the release of Hon. Justice Azuka, the Labour Party’s kidnapped member of the State Assembly representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency, who was abducted on 24th December, 2024.

He said the Soludo administration has failed Anambra people in every aspect of governance, saying that what Anambra needs is a different leader who is in tune with happenings.