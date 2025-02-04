Kaduna Unveils Software to Improve Land Administration

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) has unveiled a comprehensive database software that will improve on land administration and eliminate compensation fraud.

The Director General of KADGIS, Dr. Bashir Ibrahim, who made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna, disclosed that the Kaduna State government has launched a new Compensation and Valuation System (CVS) software.

Ibrahim said the software is intended to eliminate compensation fraud by establishing a comprehensive database that utilizes National Identity Numbers (NIN) and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) incorporating biometric data during initial data capture.

According to him, the innovative approach is expected to address common inefficiencies associated with manual compensation methods, such as inadequate documentation, lengthy approval processes, and a lack of transparency, which can contribute to disputes and public dissatisfaction.

The KADGIS boss explained that CVS is characterized by its robust and user-friendly design, equipped with advanced tools for creating, managing and tracking compensations.

“This software aims to promote transparency and improve operational efficiency at various stages of the compensation process.

“It is designed to enhance governance and accountability by modernizing the processes associated with compensation linked to state-level projects.

“The new system is particularly advantageous for organizations engaged in large-scale projects, real estate development, and claimant management, as it addresses the limitations of outdated manual systems,’’ Ibrahim said.

According to him, “The software will accurately identify each parcel of land and link it to the relevant beneficiaries, thus streamlining the compensation process further.”

Ibrahim commended the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his support to the development team, which created the advanced software that will cater to the needs of government agencies and enhancement in project management across the state.