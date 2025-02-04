Emmanuel Umohinyang: Committed to Shaping Public Opinion on Governance, National Development 

Emmanuel Umohinyang, a legal practitioner, social commentator, and activist, has emerged as a critical voice in Nigeria’s socio-political discourse. From rallying support for former President Muhammadu Buhari through the Re-elect Buhari Movement (RBM) to backing the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Umohinyang remains committed to shaping public opinion on governance and national development. In a recent interview, he evaluated the Tinubu administration, addressing its bold reforms, economic challenges, and efforts to combat insecurity. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

With Nigeria at a crossroads, grappling with economic hardship and insecurity, Emmanuel Umohinyang, a legal practitioner, social commentator, and activist, in his candid assessment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, acknowledged the bumpy start to the government’s tenure, marked by tough decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange rates.

While admitting these policies have caused economic hardship for many Nigerians, Umohinyang defended them as necessary steps to rebuild the nation’s economy. However, he also urged the government to prioritise alleviating poverty and improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens.

The Tinubu Administration: A Tough but Necessary Start

Describing the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a tough but necessary start when asked to assess the progress of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Umohinyang gave a verdict. “I can say the government has done fairly well, but it has been a bumpy road,” he stated. According to him, Tinubu’s leadership is marked by bold and decisive policy moves, some of which have long been avoided by past administrations due to their potential unpopularity.

He recalled Tinubu’s tenure as the governor of Lagos State, during which he made difficult but impactful decisions, such as tackling the perennial ocean surge at Bar Beach by constructing wave breakers. This intervention transformed a dangerous coastline into a habitable area, benefiting both Nigerians and foreigners.

“Tinubu took some of the toughest decisions ever taken by his predecessors,” Umohinyang remarked, underscoring Tinubu’s history of bold governance.

In a similar vein, President Tinubu initiated two major policies upon assuming office: the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of exchange rates. Both policies, Umohinyang admitted, have had immediate adverse effects on the public.

The removal of the fuel subsidy, in particular, led to a sharp rise in petrol prices, which, in turn, triggered inflation and increased the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians. However, he defended the President’s decision, arguing that it was a necessary step towards eliminating corruption and fostering economic stability in the long run.

“The issue of fuel subsidy has always been unpopular,” he said. He recounted his participation in the 2012 protests against the Goodluck Jonathan administration, clarifying that the protests were not against subsidy removal per se, but rather against the corruption embedded in the subsidy regime.

According to Umohinyang, many of the so-called fuel importers engaged in fraudulent practices, such as round-tripping, in collusion with corrupt customs officials. He maintained that the current administration’s subsidy removal, despite causing temporary hardship, was a step in the right direction.

Extravagant Spending or Misconception?

On the controversial subject of government expenditure, particularly the alleged purchase of a yacht and aircraft for presidential comfort, Umohinyang dismissed these claims as baseless rumours. “I am not aware that there is any budget of the Federal Government that refers to the issue of a yacht for the President,” he said.

He explained that the yacht in question was an operational asset acquired by the Nigerian Navy to enhance its maritime security capabilities, not a luxury item for the President’s personal use. Similarly, he defended the procurement of a replacement presidential jet, citing the poor condition of the existing fleet.

“The aircraft are what you will not even want your enemy to fly in,” he said, adding that it was a matter of national security to ensure that the President, as a symbol of Nigeria’s sovereignty, travels in a safe and reliable aircraft.

Addressing Economic Hardship: A Delicate Balancing Act

Umohinyang acknowledged the severe economic hardship currently faced by many Nigerians. He described the reality of widespread poverty and hunger as undeniable, calling on the government to take urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the populace. “So many Nigerians are struggling to feed on a daily basis. This is reality,” he said, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts between the federal, state, and local governments to address the crisis.

He expressed hope that with local governments now enjoying full autonomy, they would be better positioned to implement grassroots-level initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions of their constituents. However, he warned that addressing poverty and economic hardship requires more than mere policy pronouncements—it demands deliberate and sustained action.

He particularly highlighted the role of agriculture in poverty alleviation, urging the government to invest heavily in mechanised farming. “The government must be deliberate,” he said. “The federal and state governments must be intentional about it, and sufficient funds must be put in place to drive those mechanised processes.” Without such a concerted effort, he warned, the removal of the fuel subsidy could push more Nigerians into extreme poverty.

Insecurity: A Complex Challenge

Turning to the issue of national security, Umohinyang acknowledged that insecurity remains a major concern in Nigeria, as well as in neighbouring countries. He pointed to Nigeria’s porous borders as a significant factor contributing to the problem, while noting that the government has been working closely with regional partners to contain cross-border threats.

“Insecurity is a universal concept,” he said. “There is insecurity in Benin, Niger, Ghana, Togo, and Cameroun.” He commended the government’s efforts in reducing the threat posed by Boko Haram, asserting that the insurgency has been brought to a “minimal and controllable level.” He also noted significant progress in tackling banditry, while cautioning that security operations are costly and require substantial resources.

He cited the high cost of counter-terrorism measures, such as the deployment of bombs, as an example. “The cost of one bomb is over $200,000, and so if the government drops four of these bombs, that is close to the budget of a state,” he said, highlighting the financial burden of maintaining national security.

Tax Reforms: A Step Towards Fiscal Responsibility

Finally, Umohinyang addressed the opposition to the tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly. He attributed the resistance to a lack of understanding, particularly among a few powerful individuals in the North. However, he clarified that the reforms are designed to benefit the common man by encouraging fiscal responsibility at the state level.

He explained that the reforms would reward states that generate significant internal revenue, rather than relying solely on federal allocations. “A lazy governor will definitely resist that tax reform,” he said. “Such governors will not be happy because the tax reform is premised on the hard work of individual states.” He added that the reforms would incentivise states to focus on boosting consumption and economic activity within their borders, thereby creating jobs and improving living standards.

In conclusion, Umohinyang reiterated his confidence in the Tinubu administration’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, while acknowledging that there is still a long way to go. He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, noting that meaningful change takes time. “The government is doing everything to take Nigerians out of pain,” he said. “There is no substitute for human life, and the President has a constitutional duty to maintain lives and property. Anything the government can do to protect the lives of Nigerians, it will do—no matter the cost.”

As Nigeria navigates a difficult economic and security landscape, voices like Umohinyang’s provide valuable insights into the complexities of governance and the tough choices required to steer the nation towards stability and prosperity. Whether one agrees with his perspectives or not, it is clear that he remains deeply committed to the well-being of Nigeria and its people.

