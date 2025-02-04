  • Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

Demolition: 4 Killed as Security Agents Clash with Residents in Kano

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A demolition exercise at Rimin Zakara in  Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State has snowballed into tragedy, claiming the lives of four people.

Eyewitness accounts, including that of local landowner, Ishaq Mohammad, painted a graphic picture of the incident.

They said: “Government officials from the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning escorted by security personnel arrived at the village around 10p.m., and brought down all the structures in the area.”

He said the operation met with fierce resistance from residents as tensions escalated, security operatives allegedly shot and killed four persons and injured 16 others during the exercise.

“Two more of the injured were transported to a local hospital, where they later died,” as Mohammad further stated that over 40 homes were destroyed in the demolition.

In his response, the Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

He stated that security forces, including their personnel, were deployed to protect government assets.

According to Abdullahi, the team encountered hostility from the residents, claiming that officers were attacked, one officer was injured, and one of their vehicles were damaged.

