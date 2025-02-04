Barau Offers 1,000 Scholarships, Facilitates 7 Varsity Study Centres for Kano Youths

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has concluded arrangements to offer scholarships to 1,000 students to pursue degree programmes in ICT-related fields

The beneficiaries of the Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF) would be the pioneer students of the seven study centres of the Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State.

The study centres would be established in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate.

The Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, disclosed this in a statement, he issued in Abuja yesterday.

He said Barau and the university’s management concluded arrangements to establish the study centres in the two senatorial districts at the weekend.

The university authorities, the statement added, were represented at the meeting by Prof. Abubakar Sadik Suleiman, the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences.

Suleiman, also a board member of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies was accompanied to the event by Dr. Jamilu Ajiya, the Acting Provost of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies.

Last year, according to the statement, Barau facilitated the establishment of four study centres in Gwarzo, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, and Gabasawa local government areas in Kano North Senatorial District.

Under this arrangement, it added, more than 1,000 youth are pursuing various degree programmes.

Part of the statement read: “To expand university education across the 44 LGAs of Kano State, Senator Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, is establishing seven study centres in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts through his foundation.

“The study centres will be located in the Madobi, Kiru, Tudun Wada, Rano, Gaya Dawakin Kudu and Minjibir local government areas.

“Like in Kano North, when established, the university’s degree and diploma programmes will be offered at the seven centres in Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts.

“To launch the centres, Senator Barau is offering scholarships to 1,000 students from Kano Central and South Senatorial Districts to pursue degree programmes in ICT-related fields.”

The statement quoted Barau as saying that, “Education is the bedrock of the development of all nations.

“I will continue to work towards providing qualitative education to our people across the 44 LGAs.”