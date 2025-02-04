At Glo’s Festival of Joy in Ibadan, Winners Receive Cars, Other Prizes

Technology company, Globacom, on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, presented Kia Picanto cars to two lucky winners in its ongoing loyalty reward promo, Festival of Joy. Sixty-five more winners went home with other exciting prizes including power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines.

One of the winners of Kia Picanto cars, 44-year-old Mr. Adeola Olatayo Silas, a Quantity Surveyor was short of words as he kept exclaiming, “wow,wow!” when he saw the sleek car on display. After recovering from the initial shock, he explained that he had always been a fan of Globacom who always hoped to win a prize in the company’s numerous giveaway promos. “I am so delighted my desire has today become a reality”, he said.

In the same vein, the other car winner, Mr. Seun Okeowo, 39, a Media practitioner, said he was conversant with Festival of Joy and had desired to win. He prayed God to grant Globacom the grace to go from height to height as it continues to spread joy across the country.

One of the winners of a power generator, Pastor Oluwole Abayomi, who resides in Akure said he didn’t believe when he received the call from Globacom. “In fact, my brother told me to be careful as it could be a ploy to kidnap me”, he said while praying for more prosperity for the company.

A sewing machine winner, Oluwole Babatunde Olusegun, an Ibadan-based teacher, said his next target is to win a car. “Meanwhile, this sewing machine has come in handy as my wife and children will learn fashion designing with it”, he said. Waheed Azeez, a 51-year-old trailer driver who won a grinding machine, disclosed that his wife would run a mill with it.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Lawal, who was the Special Guest at the event gave kudos to the Chairman and management of Globacom for putting the promo in place for Nigerians. He said he had witnessed Globacom’s good gestures many times and wished other companies could emulate the brand. ” Globacom is a pride of Nigeria, nay Africa. It has continued to offer affordable and quality products and services for the benefit of Nigerians as it has empowered several people through its loyalty reward promotions like Festival of Joy, ” he added.

“The network is not just attracting customers but also giving back to them. This shows that it means well not only for the customers but also for Nigerians”, he added.

Globacom’s Head of Business West, Mr. Abdulazak Ande, explained that to participate in the Festival of Joy promo, new and existing subscribers should dial *611#, opt into the promo and keep recharging to meet the threshold for the various prizes. He added that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.

The event was witnessed by representatives of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Engr. Akinwale Akanbi; brand influencers including comedian Seyi Law, Nollywood stars like Odunlade Adekola, Tunde Usman a.k.a. Okele, Bimbo Thomas and Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as well as content creator, Kiekie.