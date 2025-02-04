  • Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

Anambra 2025: APC Pegs Guber  Form at N50m,  Begins Sales of Form March 3

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the Anambra State governorship election form at N50 million.

In a notice issued yesterday by the National Organising  Secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, said female aspirants and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are to pay for Nomination form pegged at N10 million while the Expression of Interest form which is N40 million would  be given to them free.

He added that youth between ages 25 and 40 are to purchase for expression of interest form, while they were given a 50 per cent discount for the nomination form.

He stressed that the purchase of form would commence on March 3 and close on March 24, 2025.

Argungu said: “In compliance with relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act, we hereby make public our Schedule of Activities leading to the 8th November, 2025, guber election in Anambra state as released by INEC.

“Expression of Interest and nomination form will be made available for purchase at the Directorate of Organisation, APC Headquarters, Abuja.”

