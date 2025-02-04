Abia Courts Come Alive as JUSUN Finally Ends One Month Strike

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





High courts and magistrate courts in Abia State have at last come alive with legal activities a month after the gates were shut down by judiciary workers.

The high court complex in Umuahia which also houses magistrate courts in the capital city were bustling with activities as litigants and their lawyers restarted their cases from where they stopped before the strike.

The Abia State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria(JUSUN) announced the suspension of its industrial action on January30, 2025 in a statement signed by the state chairman, Prince Chinedu Ezeh and Secretary, Chibueze Nwachukwu.

Though the Abia JUSUN leaders said that the suspension of the strike was “with immediate effect” it was not until Monday that the effect was fully felt at the courts due to the intervening weekend.

Abia JUSUN had on January 2, 2025 reactivated its earlier suspended strike when it disagreed with the state government over the issue of consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage to reflect on the consolidated judiciary salary structure(CONJUS).

Even after the parties eventually reached an agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on January 20, 2025, JUSUN still refused to call off its strike insisting that government must first pay the additional amount as promised.

The union has apparently had its way, saying that its “decision (to suspend the strike) follows not only the signing of the MoU but “the full payment of all arrears arising from the late implementation of the new minimum wage in line with the CONJUSS”.

Abia JUSUN noted that the success of its suspended strike represents a “significant milestone in our struggle for the financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary”.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a strong, corruption-free judiciary dedicated to delivering justice and expressed gratitude to Governor Alex Otti for his quick intervention and commitment to resolve the dispute.

“We also appreciate the support and understanding of the general public in the struggle for the emancipation of the judiciary,” the union said.

Abia JUSUN also recognised the roles played by key stakeholders in the judiciary in resolving the industrial dispute.

They include the State Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, the judiciary management, judges, the Nigerian Bar Association, senior advocates, and “all other critical players for their unwavering support during the industrial action”.

Nonetheless, JUSUN sent a veiled warning that it would not hesitate to resort to strike action again should the full implementation of the MoU suffer a hitch.

“We also hope that the other issues agreed upon in the MoU will be implemented accordingly, as this will further strengthen the judiciary and enhance justice delivery in Abia State,” the union said.