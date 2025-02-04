Abba Aliyu:  How REA Intends to Provide 25 Million Nigerians With Electricity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has unveiled an ambitious plan to provide electricity to 25 million Nigerians within three years.

Speaking in an interview on ‘The Morning Show,’ on Arise News Channel yesterday, Aliyu emphasised the need for a sustainable commercial framework for rural electrification, while outlining major funding commitments from international partners.

Addressing how his approach would differ from that of his predecessor, Aliyu made it clear that free electricity models are unsustainable.

“Firstly, I would like to make a very clear statement that any framework regarding electricity—any infrastructure framework designed to provide electricity for free—is bound to fail,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of a commercial structure that ensures long-term sustainability.

“Providing electricity needs to have an inbuilt commercial framework to allow its sustainability. The cost of providing electricity, which is the tariff, must be cost-reflective because sustainability is key,” he explained.

Aliyu outlined his top priority as creating electricity access and reliability for unserved and underserved communities. His main goal, he said was to, “face this challenge and electrify 25 million Nigerians in three years—quickly and effectively.”

To achieve this, he highlighted a major funding arrangement recently secured by the Nigerian government.

“To demonstrate this commitment, one of the key arrangements from the present government is the $750 million funding provided by the World Bank to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians, with a clear focus on how that will be done,” he added.

Breaking down the strategy, Aliyu noted that 30 million Nigerians would be provided electricity using isolated mini-grids, 1.5 million through interconnected mini-grids, and about 12 million via mesh grids and standalone home systems.

The REA MD also pointed to the agency’s existing Rural Electrification Fund, which has the capacity to provide electricity to 2.5 million Nigerians.

“We have what we call the Rural Electrification Fund, which already has funding to electrify 2.5 million Nigerians. That is our second focus,” he explained.

Furthermore, the agency is in talks with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to secure additional funding for electrifying five million more Nigerians.

“In total, within three years, we intend to remove 25 million Nigerians from electricity poverty, which is a very bold move by this government,” Aliyu declared.

Beyond expanding electricity access, Aliyu noted the need to enhance strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“Another key focus is enhancing some strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy. Apart from providing electricity to people, we intend to enhance their socioeconomic livelihood by intervening in at least three critical sectors—education, health, and agriculture,” he stated.

He added that the agency plans to, “continue to intervene and strengthen these interventions” to maximise the impact of electrification efforts.

When asked if the agency had identified the areas most in need of electrification, Aliyu confirmed that comprehensive data had been shared with state governments.

“In all the roundtables we have held with the states, we have provided them with these data,” he said.

He also offered insights into the broader national picture, saying, “In terms of data for the entire country, we know Nigeria has over 150,000 potential mini-grid sites that can provide electricity for about 40 million Nigerians. We also have specific data for each of the states.”

However, he acknowledged that behavioural patterns and implementation challenges remain.

“In terms of behavioural patterns, it’s challenging based on our experience and what we have seen,” he noted.

With these plans and funding arrangements in place, Aliyu reaffirmed the REA’s commitment to tackling electricity poverty and ensuring sustainable energy access for millions of Nigerians.