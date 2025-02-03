Waste to Wealth: US IVLPAA Empowers Youths to Tackle Waste Management Challenges

To address Nigeria’s growing waste management challenges, promote sustainable practices, and empower young Nigerians, the United States International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Association (IVLPAA) introduced the innovative Waste to Wealth training initiative. This groundbreaking program aims to educate and equip youth with the tools needed to transform waste into valuable resources.

Held at the American Corner in Ikeja, Lagos, the event brought together a diverse group of environmental experts and a vibrant crowd of enthusiastic young Nigerians eager to explore the potential of recycling.

In his opening remarks, IVLPAA President, Adedayo Oketola, welcomed participants and emphasised the importance of sustainable waste management. He encouraged attendees to not only absorb the knowledge shared but also apply it in their communities. His address highlighted the potential for new businesses to emerge from recycling efforts, creating economic opportunities while addressing waste management challenges.

Oketola also expressed gratitude to the US Consulate for its ongoing support, which has played a key role in shaping a brighter future for Nigerian youths. He noted that the event was a significant milestone in IVLPAA’s mission to promote eco-friendly practices and empower young Nigerians to lead sustainable change.

“As the nation grapples with waste management challenges, initiatives like these offer hope for a more environmentally conscious future,” he added.

Executive Secretary of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), Arese Lucia Onaghise, delivered a powerful address on the emerging opportunities in waste management.

She urged participants to view recycling not only as an environmental solution but also as a viable path to generating wealth by reducing waste and providing raw materials for manufacturing new products.

Onaghise’s call to action struck a chord with the predominantly youthful audience, many of whom were eager to make a tangible difference in their environment.

Dr. Femi Idowu Adegoke, President of the Lagos Recycler Association (LAGRA), also took the stage to discuss the vital role of recycling in waste management.

He acknowledged the government’s support, including the provision of equipment and infrastructure, and praised state efforts to establish systems that facilitate waste-to-wealth processes.

Adegoke urged Nigerians to recognize the economic potential in items that are often discarded and advocated for awareness campaigns to educate the public on how to convert waste into valuable resources.

“By promoting recycling, Nigeria can unlock new economic opportunities while addressing environmental challenges,” he emphasized.

Another highlight of the event was the Plastic Waste for School Fees initiative, a project under Taiwo Olowoyeye’s Street-to-School Initiative. The program offers a unique solution for disadvantaged students to exchange recyclable materials for school fees, providing educational opportunities for those who cannot afford them.

Oreoluwa Obafemi, the program’s coordinator, explained that the initiative encourages students to collect recyclable items to earn their school fees, fostering a culture of sustainability and resourcefulness. The initiative aims to initially support rural communities, where many children lack access to education. Obafemi expressed hopes to expand the program with support from relevant authorities, helping to inspire a new generation of students and create a more sustainable future.

Renowned Environmental Sustainability Consultant, Taiwo Adewale, also delivered a thorough presentation on recycling, guiding participants through the entire process and showcasing how discarded waste could be transformed into functional items like furniture. His engaging and interactive session encouraged attendees to think creatively about waste management and provided practical tips for implementing recycling in their daily lives.

To further support the participants’ efforts, IVLPAA provided each attendee with a recycling bag and a weighing meter, encouraging them to put their new knowledge into action and positively impact their communities.

The Waste to Wealth program was a resounding success, sparking inspiration among Nigerians to take proactive steps in waste management and sustainability. One participant reflected, “I never knew waste could be turned into wealth. This program has opened my eyes to the possibilities, and I’m excited to start making a difference.”

With Nigeria’s rapid urbanization and population growth, effective waste management practices are essential for maintaining public health, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity. Through its Waste to Wealth initiative, IVLPAA continues to play a crucial role in fostering a more environmentally conscious and sustainable future for Nigeria.