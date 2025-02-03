University Funding: Reps Speaker Advocates Increased Tuition Fees

*Wants more private sector involvement in research funding

* As FUT Minna graduates 5816

Laleye Dipo in Minna

For Nigerian universities to be ranked among the best in the world, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Tajudeen Abbas, has advocated increased funding of varsities by the states and federal governments with the private sector also playing more roles in research funding.



In addition, Alhaji Abbass wants parents to pay increased fees for their wards in the universities.

This is even as the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State, turned out 5816 graduates at its 33rd Convocation on Saturday where 119 of the graduates emerged with first class degrees.



Delivering the convocation lecture of the university themed: “From Crisis to Prosperity: Harnessing Technology to Drive Nigerians Transformation Agenda” at the weekend, Abbas lamented that Nigerian universities are lowly rated globally due to poor funding, poor infrastructure, and poor remuneration of lecturers saying only the Covenant university is rated high among ivory towers of the world.



His words: “Globally, universities adopt diverse funding models that reduce reliance on government allocations. In the United Kingdom higher education funding is shared responsibly between taxpayers and graduates, the government covers approximately 35% of teaching costs, while graduates contribute 65% through tuition fees and loans

“By emulating successful funding models from the UK, US and leading African universities, Nigerian institutions can reduce dependence on government funding, improve infrastructure and enhance research capabilities.



“This shift would elevate the quality of education and position Nigerian universities as globally competitive institutions capable of driving innovation and economic development.”

He also postulated that to address the challenges facing universities in the country there is an urgent need to increase the remuneration of academic staff and also expand opportunities for professional development.



Additionally, the Speaker suggested stricter enforcement of ethical standards and implementation of transparent evaluation systems to curb academic corruption and restore the integrity of Nigerian universities insisting that the shortage of academic staff is further exacerbated by inadequate remuneration and limited opportunities for professional development.



He stressed the need for the country to invest heavily on technology for the nation to make the necessary technological breakthrough like other nations of the world insisting: “Technology is no longer an abstract concept it is the foundation upon which modern economies are built.

“Nigeria has no reason to lag behind, the opportunities before us are vast from artificial intelligence to smart agriculture, from financial technology to biotechnology. We (Nigeria) have the resources and talent to lead Africa’s digital revolution”.



Throwing his weight behind the vexed Tax Reforms Bills now before the National Assembly, Abbas said the laws are aimed at modernize Nigeria’s tax system streamline administration and broaden the tax base to align with global best practices

“These bills propose the consolidation of legal frameworks taxation of digital assets and measures to curb tax evasion, reflecting a commitment to fiscal transparency and efficiency,” he said.



At the convocation, 124 students bagged the doctorate degrees with 1431 students graduating with second class upper, 2341 with second class lower, 972 with third class and 92 with pass certificates.