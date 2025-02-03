Tems Faces Backlash for Second Grammy Award Acceptance Speech

Yinka Olatunbosun

Two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Tems, is facing a backlash for her acceptance speech at the 67th Grammy Award in Los Angeles, USA.

The backlash came from an error of omission wherein Tems failed to mention and acknowledge Seyi Sodimu and Shafi Bello, the original singers of the song “Love Me Jeje.” Instead, Tems thanked her team including her stylist during the acceptance speech.

In 2023, Tems won in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category alongside rapper Future for the song ‘Wait For You.’

A tweep @bros_aik wrote on X: “I think it was a major faux pas for Tems to forget to mention Seyi Sodimu in her Grammy acceptance speech. The song ‘Love Me Jeje’, which won in the Best African Music Performance category, originally belongs to Seyi Sodimu. Tems’ handlers made a big mistake.”

Tems is yet to respond to this factual criticism of her acceptance speech, while Seyi Sodimu has not offered any comment yet.

Tems had secured her second win with her song ‘Love Me JeJe’ in the same category with Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, MMS by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy. South Africa’s Tyla won the award for her hit Water in 2024 in the category’s first edition.

Tems received three nominations at this year’s Grammys, making it eight nominations in her blooming career. She was also nominated for Best Global Music Album with her debut ‘Born in the Wild’ and Best R&B Song with the song ‘Burning.’

Tems’ Grammy win is a huge boost for female singers in Nigeria who are mostly underrated. Tems is pushing and entering through the doors that had previously been shut against other talented singers largely due to sexual harassment and prejudice.