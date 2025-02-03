  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

Tems Faces Backlash for Second Grammy Award Acceptance Speech

Life & Style | 55 minutes ago

Yinka Olatunbosun 

Two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Tems, is facing a backlash for her acceptance speech at the 67th Grammy Award in Los Angeles, USA.

The backlash came from an error of omission wherein Tems failed to mention and acknowledge Seyi Sodimu and Shafi Bello, the original singers of the song “Love Me Jeje.” Instead, Tems thanked her team including her stylist during the acceptance speech.

In 2023, Tems won in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category alongside rapper Future for the song ‘Wait For You.’

A tweep  @bros_aik wrote on X: “I think it was a major faux pas for Tems to forget to mention Seyi Sodimu in her Grammy acceptance speech. The song ‘Love Me Jeje’, which won in the Best African Music Performance category, originally belongs to Seyi Sodimu. Tems’ handlers made a big mistake.”

Tems is yet to respond to this factual criticism of her acceptance speech, while Seyi Sodimu has not offered any comment yet. 

Tems had secured her second win with her song ‘Love Me JeJe’ in the same category with Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, MMS by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy. South Africa’s Tyla won the award for her hit Water in 2024 in the category’s first edition.

Tems received three nominations at this year’s Grammys, making it eight nominations in her blooming career. She was also nominated for Best Global Music Album with her debut ‘Born in the Wild’ and Best R&B Song with the song ‘Burning.’

Tems’ Grammy win is a huge boost for female singers in Nigeria who are mostly underrated. Tems is pushing and entering through the doors that had previously been shut against other talented singers largely due to sexual harassment and prejudice.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.