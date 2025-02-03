  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

Shortlet Elders Investment Africa Announces the Launch of their Valentine’s Investment Scheme

Life & Style | 19 hours ago

Africa’s leading short-term rental investment platform, is proud to announce the official launch of the Shortlet Elders Valentine’s Investment Scheme, featuring exclusive affiliated apartments in Cape Town, South Africa. This strategic initiative offers investors a high-yield, short-term real estate opportunity in one of the world’s most sought-after rental markets.

The company is dedicated to transforming hospitality, real estate, and investment across the continent. The platform connects a vast network of agents, investors, and property owners, offering profitable short-term rental opportunities with seamless property management solutions.

Founded by Epere Augustine of BG Wellington and John Ottoh of Kerry Homes, the investment scheme focuses on festive and holiday-driven rental demand, ensuring sustainable growth, accessibility, and maximum profitability for all stakeholders.

This Valentine’s Special taps into the South African market, a prime destination for romantic getaways, leisure travelers, and holidaymakers, making it an excellent opportunity for investors looking to earn fast, high-yield returns.

Recently ranked as the Best City in the World, Cape Town has solidified its reputation as a global tourism hotspot. With its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and high rental demand, the city presents an ideal shortlet investment opportunity.

Shortlet Elders Investment Africa has built a strong reputation for transparency, reliability, and high-yield returns. The December 2024 Scheme delivered an impressive 15% ROI before the due date, reaffirming the platform’s commitment to timely and profitable payouts.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.