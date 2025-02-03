OPS Chairman, Oye Calls for United Private Sector to Drive Sustainable Economic Devt

Eromosele Abiodun

The Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., has called for a united and inclusive private sector to drive sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

Oye, who was recently elected chairmen of the OPS in Nigeria, in a letter upon assuming office, emphasised the importance of collaboration in strengthening the private sector, pledging to create an environment where all voices are heard and actively considered in decision-making processes and ensuring equitable representation of all stakeholders.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him by OPSN members, Oye promised to work collectively with all stakeholders to address the pressing issues facing the private sector while leveraging the unique strengths and perspectives of its diverse membership.

The new OPS boss said, “I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in me by the members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) as I assume the role of Chairman. It is indeed an honour, a privilege, and a profound responsibility that I do not take lightly.

“As we embark on this journey together, I want to make a commitment to you and all stakeholders within OPSN. I believe that transparency and inclusivity are paramount in our efforts to foster a dynamic and collaborative private sector. I will strive to ensure that everyone’s voice is not only heard but actively considered in our discussions and decision-making processes.”

He further noted, “I recognize the importance of balanced nominations and appointments in all OPSN boards and agency representations. My promise is to foster an environment where diversity is celebrated, and all members feel equally represented. We will work collectively to address the pressing issues facing our private sector while leveraging the unique strengths and perspectives of our diverse membership.

“In pursuit of this vision, I intend to facilitate open discussions and debates on relevant matters within our platform, ensuring that we cultivate a culture of engagement and collective deliberation before making any official decisions or statements on behalf of OPSN.

“I believe this approach will not only enhance our decision-making processes but also reinforce the integrity of the OPSN as a united front for private sector advocacy. Starting with this, I suggest we agree on a convenient date next week to do a zoom meeting to articulate our activities in the next two years.”

“Once again, I thank you for your support and guidance. I am excited about the path ahead and eager to work with you and all members of OPSN towards achieving our shared goals for economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria,” Oye added.