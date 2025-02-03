Ohanaeze Ndigbo:Eneka Clan Condemns Attacks on Senator Mbata

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The attacks on the newly elected President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Mbata on his emergence in his new position has been condemned by his indigenous community, Eneka Clan, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The community people insisted that their son has not committed any crime by associating with Igbos or assuming the leadership of the prestigious Igbo ethnic group.

After the emergence of Senator Mbata as the PG of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre cultural organisation, publicly disassociated itself from him, alleging that it (group) has stripped the former senator of his traditional entitlement for accepting to lead the Igbos, one of the world recognised tribe in Nigeria.

However, during a congratulatory visit to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo president in his residence at Eneka Community, the leadership of the clan, clarified that as a citizen of Nigeria, Senator Mbata has the right to belong to any peaceful organisation and association of his choice.

In a statement disclosing the outcome of the critical meeting of Eneka leadership and opinion leaders, yesterday, the community insisted that Sen. Mbata does not need to seek the approval of individual or groups, including the Ogbakor Ikwerre organisation before exercising his franchise as a Nigerian citizen and as a member of Ohanaeze.

The statement was signed by the leadership of the community including, Chairman Eneka CDC, Mr Chima Wosu, Secretary Eneka CDC, Christopher Opara, President General Eneka Youth Congress, Larry C. Chukwu, President Eneka Women Councils, Mrs Eunice Mbata, Chairman Eneka Council of Chief, Chief S. I Chukwu, Eze Out-Onu Rumuchiorlu (II), His Highness Eze S. A Owunnah and Paramount Ruler of Eneka, Prof Rowland Woko

According to the community, “The declarations of sanctions made by Ogbakor Ikwerre against Sen. Mbata and other Ikwerre sons who are members of peaceful organisation such as the Ohaeneze Ndigbo does not only defile, contradicts Nigerian Constitution but seems to promote disunity and inspire chaos within the Ikwerre ethnic nationality.”

They further clarified that the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre’s actions, decisions and hasty resolves on Sen. John Mbata’s position as the PG of Ohaneze “is perceived by the leadership of Eneka and opinion leaders to be sponsored for unknown political gratification which is significantly inconsequential.”

They continued that no individual’s or group’s publication can be seen or represent the interest of the true position of Eneka Clan, other than the position of the leadership of the clan on the issue, which they said is allegedly sponsored by undisclosed politicians.

The Eneka Clan, however, reaffirmed their support for their son as he pilots the affairs of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo within the constitutionally stipulated period of his leadership.

“Eneka Clan stood with and shall continue to stand with Sen. John on this issue because the clan did not find him guilty of any sacrilegious act, criminal offence, breaking of defiling Nigerian law or constitution or Apara Kingdom laws by contesting for the PG of Ohaeneze Ndigbo but only exercised his franchise as a law abiding adult citizen of Nigeria.”

Reacting to the rumour that the PG struggled for the position without his people’s support, the community stated: “We wish to equally clarify that Sen. John .A. Mbata notified his kinsmen, leadership of Eneka Clan of his decision to run for the PG of Ohaneze Ndigbo prior to the election date which is contrary to what most people who are against him are propagating. Before his travel to Enugu for the election we were adequately informed by our son.”

“In view of the above we therefore, call on the legal adviser to the Ogbakor Ikwerre as well as the state and federal government to caution the excess of the current administration of Ogbakor Ikwerre ethnic nationality and the likes on the abuse of power.”

The Eneka Community commended the presidency and Rivers government as well as other well-meaning Nigerians for their good will messages and prayers for Senator Mbata, saying: “We are very optimistic and confident that God will use him to inspire unity, development and progress in the region and Nigeria at large.”

They added: “Eneka Clan remains firm with Sen. Mbata as the PG of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide and we have no regret, no apology whatsoever standing by him.”

They also advised “gain-sayers and power hungry politicians to desist from peddling false holds and sponsoring social media attacks rather than craving for the unity, Peace and most importantly the development of our people region and Nigeria at large.”