NACCIMA’s Oye Emerges OPSN Chair, Pledges to Address Pressing Issues

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, has been elected Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), with a pledge to ensure that issues besetting the sector are resolved.



He called for a united and inclusive private sector to drive sustainable economic growth and development in the country, in a letter upon assuming office, emphasising the importance of collaboration in strengthening the private sector.



Oye promised to create an environment where all voices are heard and actively considered in decision-making processes and ensure equitable representation of all stakeholders.

“Oye promised to work collectively with all stakeholders to address the pressing issues facing the private sector while leveraging the unique strengths and perspectives of its diverse membership,” a statement from the organisation stated.



He expressed his belief in transparency and inclusivity, which he said are paramount in the efforts to foster a dynamic and collaborative private sector, noting he will strive to ensure that everyone’s voice is not only heard but actively considered in discussions and decision-making processes.



He further noted: “I recognise the importance of balanced nominations and appointments in all OPSN boards and agency representations. My promise is to foster an environment where diversity is celebrated, and all members feel equally represented.



“We will work collectively to address the pressing issues facing our private sector while leveraging the unique strengths and perspectives of our diverse membership.

“In pursuit of this vision, I intend to facilitate open discussions and debates on relevant matters within our platform, ensuring that we cultivate a culture of engagement and collective deliberation before making any official decisions or statements on behalf of OPSN.



“I believe this approach will not only enhance our decision-making processes but also reinforce the integrity of the OPSN as a united front for private sector advocacy. Starting with this, I suggest we agree on a convenient date next week to do a zoom meeting to articulate our activities in the next two years.”

In his new capacity, Oye will lead the OPSN, an umbrella organisation composed of key stakeholders, including NACCIMA and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

Other key OPSN members are the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).