Global Rights Calls for De-escalation of Violence in DR Congo 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A civil society organisation, Global Rights, has called on the African Union, the United Nations, and regional leaders—including Presidents Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame,to take swift and concrete steps to de-escalate the ongoing crisis in Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) and address its root causes.

Global Rights also called on all parties involved in the violent conflict, particularly the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, to immediately agree to a ceasefire and engage in meaningful dialogue to restore peace.

A statement by Executive Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, urged all factions involved in the conflict to respect human rights and adhere to international humanitarian law.

According to her, the protection of innocent civilian lives must remain paramount.

Her words: “Global Rights is deeply saddened and gravely concerned by the escalating violence in the DRC, particularly the intensifying clashes in the strategic city of Goma.

“Reports of civilian casualties, mass displacement, and the looting of humanitarian supplies underscore the devastating toll this conflict is taking on the Congolese people.

“We mourn the loss of innocent lives and stand in solidarity with the victims of this ongoing crisis. The human cost of this conflict is immeasurable.

“According to reports from the United Nations and humanitarian agencies, hospitals are overwhelmed, bodies remain uncollected on the streets, and the use of heavy artillery in densely populated areas has led to significant civilian casualties, including children”.

She stressed that protests in Kinshasa, targeting embassies and disrupting civil order, highlight the urgency of decisive action to prevent further escalation.

Baiyewu said the Congolese authorities have imposed protest bans and restrictions on freedom of expression—measures that only deepen public frustration as citizens demand justice, peace, and stability.

She said: “We also urge the international community to act urgently in providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the violence.

“Global and regional bodies must increase aid provisions, ensuring that displaced persons, the wounded, and vulnerable populations receive the medical care, shelter, and food they desperately need.

“Furthermore, human rights defenders, journalists, and humanitarian workers operating in the conflict zones must be protected,” the Executive Director said.

She said that the people of the DRC deserve to live in peace and dignity, free from the horrors of war, stressing that this violence cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.

Global Rights, she said, remained steadfast in advocating justice, accountability, and the protection of human rights across Africa and the world.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of the DRC and call on the global community to act now. The time for peace is long overdue. We will not stop shining a light on this issue and demanding accountability,” she concluded.