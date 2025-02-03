Boniface Put Failed Move to Al Nassr Behind, on Target for Leverkusen Again

*Another Nigerian, Gift Orban, scores consolation goal for Hoffenheim

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victor Boniface puts behind him his failed big money transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr to score in Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 win over an injury-hit Hoffenheim on Sunday evening.

The victory extends Die Werkself’s victorious home run to nine matches while conceding just six times in the process.

The game was barely 15 minutes when the Super Eagles striker registered leverkusen’s first shot which incidentally found the net. Alejandro Grimaldo’s pass found Boniface who wasted no time to strike it with his left foot. The goal came just days after his potential move to Al Nassr broke down.

Four minutes later, Jeremie Frimpong made a darting run down the right to collect Aleix Garcia’s long ball, entered the area and hit low into the far corner to double the hosts’ advantage.

Some history was made shortly after that when referee Robin Braun announced the overturning of a penalty – originally awarded to Leverkusen via the BayArena’s PA system – the first time that had happened in the Bundesliga.

Despite some more promise early in the second half, the visitors were pegged back further as new Leverkusen loan signing Emiliano Buendia produced a tricky run into the box, and although his shot was saved, the rebound was smashed in by fellow substitute Patrik Schick – his 14th goal in 10 league matches.

However, the last half-hour was made far trickier when Grimaldo was shown a second yellow card for his challenge on Bulter, and Hoffenheim immediately hit back through Nigerian international Gift Orban, who tapped in among the melee of the resulting free-kick.

But with no immediate second goal, Hoffenheim became increasingly frustrated and ultimately fell short in their comeback efforts.

Having been beaten just once in their last 53 Bundesliga matches, it’s a wonder that Xabi Alonso’s men still have significant work to do if they are to successfully defend their title.

It’s make or break, then, when they face Bayern in two weeks time, while Hoffenheim’s upcoming home match against Union Berlin features the same level of jeopardy – albeit at the other end of the table.