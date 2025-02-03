Akokhia Seeks Party Unity, Extols Sterling Qualities of Edo Women Affairs Commissioner

All Progressives Congress (APC) party faithful in Edo state particularly Edo North have been urged to redouble their commitment and remain steadfast in their support for the party in ensuring the success of the government of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

This was the kernel of the remark by Alhaji Abubakar Akokhia, a leader of the APC in Edo while receiving the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barrister Bisi Idaomi, who paid a visit to Alhaji Akokhia to address women leaders in all the 12 wards of Etsako West Local Government.

Alhaji Akokhia who holds the traditional title of Oduma (Lion) of South Ibie kingdom urged women in Edo North to rally round Idaomi to achieve the lofty ideas and promises which the administration of Okpebholo holds for them.

He extolled the leadership qualities of Idaomi whom he described as a square peg in a square hole, who has come through the mill with several decades of loyalty to the party

He also said Idaomi understands the needs of women, especially dedicated party members.

He said he was elated that somebody of Idaomi’s unique human capacity for excellence was chosen for the assignment of lifting the women to higher heights.

In her remarks, Idaomi said her coming to Etsako West to pay homage to Alhaji Akokhia and the women leaders was the right thing to do.

She promised not to disappoint the governor, the party hierarchy, her family, the women folk and most importantly, God for the confidence reposed in her.

She promised women will get their dues and she will fight with all her might for their interest.

Notable dignitaries and party faithful at the event included the Acting chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Hon. Valentine Okwilagwe; former Etsako West Local Government Chairman, Hon. Alasa Idaro; Etsako West Women leader, Mrs Magdalene Osilama; women leaders from all the twelve wards of Etsako West and a host of numerous ward Chairmen led by Alhaji Muminu.