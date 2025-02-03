  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

Akokhia Seeks Party Unity, Extols Sterling Qualities of Edo Women Affairs Commissioner

Nigeria | 47 minutes ago

All Progressives Congress (APC) party faithful in Edo state particularly Edo North have been urged to redouble their commitment and remain steadfast in their support for the party in ensuring the success of the government of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

This was the kernel of the remark by Alhaji Abubakar Akokhia, a leader of the APC in Edo while receiving the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barrister Bisi Idaomi, who paid a visit to Alhaji Akokhia to address women leaders in all the 12 wards of Etsako West Local Government.

Alhaji Akokhia who holds the traditional title of Oduma (Lion) of South Ibie kingdom urged women in Edo North to rally round Idaomi to achieve the lofty ideas and promises which the administration of Okpebholo holds for them.

He extolled the leadership qualities of Idaomi whom he described as a square peg in a square hole, who has come through the mill with several decades of loyalty to the party

He also said Idaomi understands the needs of women, especially dedicated party members.

He said he was elated that somebody of Idaomi’s unique human capacity for excellence was chosen for the assignment of lifting the women to higher heights.

In her remarks, Idaomi said her coming to Etsako West to pay homage to Alhaji Akokhia and the women leaders was the right thing to do.

She promised not to disappoint the governor, the party hierarchy, her family, the women folk and most importantly, God for the confidence reposed in her.

She promised women will get their dues and she will fight with all her might for their interest.

Notable dignitaries and party faithful at the event included the Acting chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Hon. Valentine Okwilagwe; former Etsako West Local Government Chairman, Hon. Alasa Idaro; Etsako West Women leader, Mrs Magdalene Osilama; women leaders from all the twelve wards of Etsako West and a host of numerous ward Chairmen led by Alhaji Muminu.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.