Ajayi-Abdulhafeez impacting Music Industry as a Seasoned Music Business Manager

Ajayi-Abdulhafeez continues to make major strides in music management and its business. A

proud native of Edo State, he is known for his strategic vision, unshakable work ethic, and

knack for identifying and nurturing talent. Ajayi-Abdulhafeez is currently the Business Manager

for Grammy-nominated artist Shallipopi and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Plutomania

Records, a label that is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the global music scene.

As Business Manager to Shallipopi, Ajayi-Abdulhafeez has played a pivotal role in the artist’s

rapid rise to international acclaim. Shalipopi’s success, including a prestigious Grammy

nomination and the release of a highly anticipated album, is a testament to the solid partnership

and strategic decisions orchestrated by Ajayi-Abdulhafeez. The artist’s world tour, which is set

to bring his music to fans across the globe, is another project that he has been heavily involved

in to ensure its global success with meticulous planning through a global outlook.

In his role as COO at Plutomania Records, Ajayi-Abdulhafeez plays a critical role in driving the

vision of the label forward. The record label is home to an impressive roster of artists, including

rising stars like Zerrydl, Reeha, Tega Boi Dc and Jeneral. Under his leadership, Plutomania

Records has quickly established itself as a dominant force, attracting attention from both local

and international music markets. Through his efforts, the label has maintained a strong

commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovative artistry.

“I’m excited to continue pushing boundaries with Shallipopi and the entire Plutomania family,

my focus is not just on short-term success, but on creating a legacy,” said Ajayi-Abdulhafeez.

“This is just the beginning of what we aim to achieve, and we’re focused on not just creating

global superstars but also revolutionizing the music business.”

Ajayi-Abdulhafeez’s commitment to shaping the future of music management is not just about

advancing the careers of the artists he represents but also about creating opportunities and new

business avenues for the African music scene as a whole. His work, both behind the scenes

and in the spotlight, is redefining how success in the music industry is achieved, making him

one of the most influential and respected figures in the business today.