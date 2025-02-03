Ajayi-Abdulhafeez impacting Music Industry as a Seasoned Music Business Manager
Ajayi-Abdulhafeez continues to make major strides in music management and its business. A
proud native of Edo State, he is known for his strategic vision, unshakable work ethic, and
knack for identifying and nurturing talent. Ajayi-Abdulhafeez is currently the Business Manager
for Grammy-nominated artist Shallipopi and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Plutomania
Records, a label that is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the global music scene.
As Business Manager to Shallipopi, Ajayi-Abdulhafeez has played a pivotal role in the artist’s
rapid rise to international acclaim. Shalipopi’s success, including a prestigious Grammy
nomination and the release of a highly anticipated album, is a testament to the solid partnership
and strategic decisions orchestrated by Ajayi-Abdulhafeez. The artist’s world tour, which is set
to bring his music to fans across the globe, is another project that he has been heavily involved
in to ensure its global success with meticulous planning through a global outlook.
In his role as COO at Plutomania Records, Ajayi-Abdulhafeez plays a critical role in driving the
vision of the label forward. The record label is home to an impressive roster of artists, including
rising stars like Zerrydl, Reeha, Tega Boi Dc and Jeneral. Under his leadership, Plutomania
Records has quickly established itself as a dominant force, attracting attention from both local
and international music markets. Through his efforts, the label has maintained a strong
commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovative artistry.
“I’m excited to continue pushing boundaries with Shallipopi and the entire Plutomania family,
my focus is not just on short-term success, but on creating a legacy,” said Ajayi-Abdulhafeez.
“This is just the beginning of what we aim to achieve, and we’re focused on not just creating
global superstars but also revolutionizing the music business.”
Ajayi-Abdulhafeez’s commitment to shaping the future of music management is not just about
advancing the careers of the artists he represents but also about creating opportunities and new
business avenues for the African music scene as a whole. His work, both behind the scenes
and in the spotlight, is redefining how success in the music industry is achieved, making him
one of the most influential and respected figures in the business today.