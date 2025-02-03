30 Killed in Ondo Road Accident

Fidelis David in Akure

No fewer than 30 persons lost their lives in a road accident that occurred at Onipetsi, on the Ore-Lagos highway, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the incident occurred last Saturday when two commercial buses had a head on collision and burst into flames.

The Ondo Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Commander, Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the incident, explaining that a total of 28 persons were burnt beyond recognition while two others died while being taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said two survivors are receiving treatment in a hospital.

However, Ibitoye said preliminary investigation showed one of the vehicles drove against traffic.

He also assured the public that investigation would unravel more details on the incident.