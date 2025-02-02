Resident Cries over Unauthorised Property on Banana Island

Residents of Banana Island, home to some of Africa’s wealthiest individuals, have raised the alarm over an illegal construction which they say may throw the high-brow area into turmoil unless the authorities wade in very urgently.

A resident, Hon. Adeniyi Oyemade, who raised the alarm, said the unauthorised structure under construction is next to his property.

The construction, according to him, has compromised the safety of his home and poses a serious threat to surrounding buildings.

He complained that despite multiple petitions and a stop-work order, the owner of the property has refused to respect the orders by continuing with the construction of the building.

Narrating his experience, Oyemade said that his house at 218 Close, Zone J, has directly been affected by the construction reportedly owned by a popular real estate firm.

He highlighted several violations and potential dangers, including the collapse of his fence wall.

Oyemade, who was a lawmaker and a former Commissioner in Lagos State, the property, located at Plot 37B Zone J 218 Close Banana Island Ikoyi, contravenes the law and regulation, including not leaving the required three meters set back from the fence, building decking that overhangs his property and directly causing damage to his property which is adjacent the building under construction.

“Though the building has been marked for removal since early December 2024 by officers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), no step whatsoever has been taken to remove the contravening development despite my repeated demands,’’ he said.

He said the construction company has continued with the construction despite the violations.

Oyemade also made available a copy of the letter written by the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode dated November 26, 2024, and addressed to the Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the General Manager of LASBCA, and the Managing Director of the firm.

The letter read in part: “There is a manifest unwillingness to enforce the law on the part of the authorities saddled with the statutory duty to control the aberrant building development on the land adjacent to our client’s property. We humbly pray and urge that you exercise your constitutional oversight powers over the aforesaid Lagos State Government officials to discharge their statutory duties under sections 3(b) and 3(c) of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, CAP U2 and Regulations 30,31(1),33 and 34 of the Lagos State Building Control Agency Regulations, 2019 to order the service of a sealing up and or demolition notice(s) in respect of the illegal structures/development ongoing on Plot 3TBZone J,21 8 Close Banana island lkoyi Lagos, which construction “caused significant structural damage to our client’s adjacent property.”