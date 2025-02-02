PANDEF Condemns Exclusion of Niger Delta from New Mini LNG Plants

Sylvester Idown in Warri

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed strong opposition to the exclusion of the Niger Delta region from the siting of five newly launched Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and the federal government.

In a statement signed by its National Spokesperson, Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PANDEF described the decision to locate all five Mini LNG plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, as “deliberate marginalisation and economic injustice.”

The forum noted that the Niger Delta, as the primary producer of Nigeria’s gas resources, deserved a fair share of such critical infrastructure.

“This move by NNPC Ltd. undermines the rights of host communities in the Niger Delta and contradicts the federal government’s commitments to equity, fairness, and resource control as espoused under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” the statement read.

PANDEF highlighted the abandonment of key gas projects in the Niger Delta region, including the Ogedegbe Gas Project in Delta State, Brass LNG in Bayelsa State, and Olokola LNG in Ondo State.

According to the forum, these projects had the potential to significantly boost Nigeria’s gas industry and create economic opportunities for the region.

“The abandonment of these projects while new ones are prioritised in other regions further impoverishes our people and denies employment opportunities to our youth,” PANDEF said.

The forum also reiterated its long-standing concerns over the exclusion of qualified individuals from the Niger Delta in the leadership of NNPC Ltd.

It argued that such exclusion allows for decisions that disregard the interests of the region and its people.

“We demand an immediate review of this decision and call on the federal government and NNPC Ltd to site Mini LNG plants in the Niger Delta as well,” PANDEF urged.

While maintaining its commitment to peaceful engagement, PANDEF warned that it would resist, through all constitutional means, any further attempts to deprive the region of its rightful benefits.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address the issue as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda and build on the peace fostered by Niger Delta elders and leaders.