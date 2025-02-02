Olukoyede: Nigerians Defend Corrupt Leaders Undergoing Trial Yet Complain About Corruption

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has said that Nigerians condemn corruption yet rally behind corrupt leaders when they are being prosecuted.

Olukoyede spoke at the weekend in Abuja when officials of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by the director of its board of trustees, Chris Olukolade, visited him.

The EFCC chair said underdevelopment would be a thing of the past if every citizen saw corruption as a common enemy.

“One of the major problems in Nigeria, which when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes,”Olukoyede said.

“A society that is ready to move forward is a responsibility not only of the government but of the citizens.

“This is what has actually led some of us to be very committed to this cause. We are ready to go the whole hog to do what we need to do within the confines and provisions of the law and the power that the Constitution has conferred on us.

“If everybody makes up his or her mind to do the right thing, we’ll move forward in this country,” he added.

The anti-graft agency chair said collaboration and synergy with the CCC would boost strategic communication and public engagement, adding that public support is crucial to the EFCC’s success.

He said the EFCC will partner to raise public awareness of its activities and the importance of integrity among Nigerians.

“It is so unfortunate that the same people who approbate also reprobate at the same time,” Olukoyede said.

“Everybody is crying that Nigerians are corrupt, that the system is corrupt; that corruption is killing us and destroying our system, but when we investigate high profile cases and arraign people in court, the same people will carry placards and be supporting corrupt leaders.

“It doesn’t show that we are serious about this fight, the fight is supposed to be a collaborative effort,” he added.