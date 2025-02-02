Dele Farotimi: A Lesson for Ibibio

Immediately it was announced that the great Ooni of Ife had taken a brief leave from marrying new wives to go and mediate on the matter between my brother, Dele and our father, Afe, I sent a message to some Ibibio leaders.

My message was crisp – shebi you people are seeing the number of traditional leaders that have gone to beg for Dele. You see how the great Ooni turned to war mediator to secure a truce. You see all the traditional rulers because when it comes to my turn now, you people will be telling me that you are busy in your farms.

Udeme Ufot, Scott Tomie, Uto Ukpanah, Admiral Francis Akpan (rtd), Larry Ettah and Akan Udofia were some of the Akwa Ibom leaders I sent my message to.

I said to them, you all know that Dele and myself are in the same business of looking for trouble. You see that Dele wrote a book and was castrated and you all can see how “Yoruba” people stood up to beg for his freedom. From Obasanjo to even Peter Obi that is not Yoruba, all enter the matter and the man only spent two weeks in the slammer instead of the life jail his people were going for.

Now, it’s not that one that they will catch me and you people will be doing night vigil and be eating afang and drinking palm wine and be expecting Ooni to go and beg for Ibibio man o.

My people, only Scott Tomei reply me, even that one na laugh he dey laugh me. The rest, I am still waiting for their reply. Admiral Akpan send me picture two days later of him in Las Vegas, I did not miss the message – Edgar, if you find trouble and dem “dele” you, I will not come out of my retirement to beg for you.

Well, the message has been clearly received and this is why, I am considering very seriously to adopt either Ekiti or Osun State so that if I find trouble as I have looked for Egbetokun trouble today, I run into Ooni palace and hide.

Seriously, did you guys see how they not only cancelled the suit but immediately appointed my brother into position in Afenifere, thereby giving him some sort of immunity from attack by any Yoruba man. Nice one. Kai.