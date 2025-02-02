Between Dogara and Bala Mohammed

In Nigerian politics, alliances are like shifting sands. Bala Mohammed and Nyesom Wike once stood together, but now, their battle is playing out in the open. Yakubu Dogara has entered the ring, accusing Mohammed of being an ingrate who bites the hand that fed him. The drama keeps unfolding, and for onlookers, it’s a spectacle worth watching.

It all started with Mohammed calling Wike a political mercenary. Some analysts think that this was his attempt to neutralise the expanding power that the FCT minister seems to be wielding.In response, Wike mocked the Bauchi Governor’s leadership as PDP Governors’ Forum chairman. He went on to accuse Mohammed of chasing a presidential ticket in 2027 while failing to unite his own party. Quickly, Mohammed responded by painting Wike as a self-serving opportunist who played PDP by day and APC by night.

Probably growing tired from watching from the sidelines, Dogara threw his full weight behind Wike, reminding everyone that Mohammed has a history of betrayal. Dogara insisted that from switching parties to abandoning political allies, Mohammed’s loyalty is only as deep as his current ambitions.

Dogara’s words cut deep indeed, primarily because Mohammed has been leaning his jabs on the fact that Wike has been accused of political double-dealing, with appointment to the FCT by President Bola Tinubu wielded as a weapon to raise eyebrows within PDP. Dogara calling him out for it and adding ingrate as the icing on the wake is something that has deflated his balloon, and quietened the Bauchi governor.

All this has left the PDP in some disarray. Neutral commentators have pointed out that instead of strategising for the future, its top members are busy trading insults. One accuses the other of betrayal, and another responds with accusations of debtor and ingrate.

But the wise among onlookers only chuckle because history is a persistent wheel in Nigerian politics, going in circles. This is what is expected when there are no permanent friends, only permanent interests.