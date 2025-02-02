Bala Wunti in the News Again

HighLife

Bala Wunti has found himself at the centre of political intrigue once again. According to recent observations, calls for his appointment as NNPC Limited’s next Group Chief Executive Officer are both increasing and causing friction, despite assertions that he remains focused on his current role. Some see an ambitious technocrat, while others suspect a carefully orchestrated ploy to undermine the leadership of his boss, Mele Kyari.

Some veteran analysts have spoken against advocacy groups that seem to be pushing Wunti’s name forward as an alternative for Kyari. But the persistence of these analysts is raising questions, like, if there were no political calculations in play, why would there be a need to defend Wunti so strongly?

Wunti’s career has been marked by strategic manoeuvres, earning him both praise and criticism. His leadership in various NNPC roles, from upstream investment management to gas policy reform, shows competence. But a petition by Citizens Watch Coalition last year, cast a shadow over his otherwise stellar résumé.

This particular petition against Wunti paints a troubling picture. Such allegations, however, in the oil sector are not unusual. Usually, they are used as weapons in power struggles rather than genuine calls for accountability.

Despite these controversies, Wunti remains a key player in Nigeria’s oil industry. He has handled high-stakes negotiations and critical policy reforms, making him indispensable in many respects. But does this make him a natural successor to Kyari or a figure with too much baggage?

A more pressing concern is whether Wunti’s growing prominence is a liability rather than an asset. If he is not behind the lobbying efforts, as his defenders claim, then those pushing his candidacy might be placing him in a precarious situation. If he is involved, then his ambitions may be overshadowed by the controversies trailing him.

Whether Wunti’s name will be written in gold or tarnished by scandal depends on the unfolding political dynamics. For now, he remains caught between two narratives: that of a selfless reformer and that of an opportunist seeking power. Which version prevails will depend on the evidence that emerges in the coming months.