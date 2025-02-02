Avoid Travelling To Countries With Confirmed Cases of Ebola Disease, FG Tells Nigerians

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Following reports of the outbreak of Sudan strains of Ebola in the East African country of Uganda, the Federal Government has advised Nigerian citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel to countries with confirmed cases of the Ebola virus disease.

It said a contingency plan has been put in place with heightened surveillance, especially at the points of entry, and optimizing Working Group, which has continued to monitor disease occurrence and has initiated measures that can be activated to scale up testing if the need arises.

A statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said there are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria.

It said that although there are no cases of the Ebola disease in country yet, it has commenced efforts with relevant ministries, departments, agencies and partners through the National Emerging Viral Hemorrhagic Diseases (EVHD) Technical Working Group to monitor the disease occurrence.

NCDC said it has initiated measures to strengthen preparedness in the country.

The statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said it has also placed the country’s health system on alert with an emergency response team to maintain round-the-clock surveillance of possible outbreak in the country.

The measures include the update of our EVD emergency contingency plan, heightened surveillance especially at the points of entry, and optimizing diagnostic capacity for EVD testing in designated laboratories in cities with international airports of entry and the National Reference Laboratory.

In addition, Idris said that all Lassa Fever testing laboratories can be activated to scale up testing if the need arises.

He said that though the World Health Organization (WHO) had advised against any restrictions to travel and/or trade to Uganda, the NCDC is urging Nigerian citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel to countries with confirmed cases of the Ebola Virus disease.

He said: “Persons already in Nigeria but with recent travel history to or transit through countries with Ebola cases in the last 21 days who experience symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhoea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain, or unexplained bleeding or bruising should adhere to the following guidelines:

“Promptly call 6232 or state Ministry of Health hotlines for assessment and testing. Shelter-in-place to avoid further spread through shared transport systems (public or private) until health authorities reach out.

“Await dedicated responders for assessment and possible transport to a designated treatment centre if required.

“On our part, we will continue to strengthen surveillance across the country, including our borders and airports especially for travellers from affected areas; alerting our health workers to heighten their level of suspicion for suspected cases; enhancing our laboratory capacities for quick testing of suspected cases; as well coordination with the WHO and the African Regional Health

Authorities to monitor developments and share critical information.”

The DG assured Nigerians that NCDC will continue to manage several other disease outbreaks, like Lassa fever, Meningitis, Diphtheria, Mpox, Measles and Anthrax, ravaging Nigerian communities and will continue to provide periodic updates on these.

On January 30, 2025, the Ministry of Health in Uganda confirmed an outbreak of the Ebola virus situations.

The Ebola disease (EVD) was caused by the Sudan specie, in Wakiso, Mukono and Mbale city in Mbale district of Uganda.

Only one case has so far been reported, and one death (confirmed by postmortem) with 44 transmission in Uganda.