After Abuja Airport Accident, NSIB Urges NCAA to Inspect Landing Gear Systems in All Allied Air’s Aircraft

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to inspect all the aircraft in the fleet of Allied Air, a cargo airline, for potential mechanical and structural vulnerabilities, specifically focusing on the flap and landing gear systems.



This is contained in the summary of the preliminary report on the accident, which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (DNAA) in Abuja, on December 11, 2024, which led to the closure of the runway for several hours.



The bureau stated that the plane was scheduled to collect cargo for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The aircraft suffered a collapse of its undercarriage after it experienced a malfunction with its flaps during its final approach at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft has the nationality and registration marks, 5N-JRT and it is operated by Allied Air Limited, a Nigerian company.



Giving the details of the preliminary report on its ongoing investigation into the incident involving a Boeing 737 400 freighter aircraft, NSIB urged the NCAA to “inspect all Allied Air aircraft for potential mechanical and structural vulnerabilities with a focus on the flap and landing gear systems of the aircraft.”

The summary of the preliminary report on the incident, said “The aircraft, en route to collect cargo for the Central Bank of Nigeria, experienced a malfunction with its flaps during its final approach at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.



The preliminary report also explained that upon landing, the right main landing gear collapsed, causing the No. 2 engine nacelle to drag along the runway.

“The aircraft veered off the runway and came to rest on the grass verge. All six occupants onboard were unharmed, and no injuries were reported,” the report stated.



Findings include the fact that “the aircraft departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos) at 09:11 and began descent into Abuja at 09:44. The approach was conducted with the First Officer as Pilot Flying and the Captain as Pilot Monitoring.”



The report stated, “During the final approach, attempts to deploy Flaps 30 were unsuccessful, leaving the flaps stuck at Flaps 15. The aircraft touched down at a speed of 157 knots. A loud bang was reported from the right side upon touchdown. The right main landing gear assembly detached, causing the No. 2 engine nacelle to drag along the runway for approximately 1,172 meters before the aircraft veered off the runway. The aircraft came to rest on the grass verge, facing 170 degrees from the runway heading.”



The agency also explained that the right main landing gear was found sheared off from its attachment point, adding that the No. 3 and No. 4 main wheel tires burst.

“Damage was observed on the No. 2 engine nacelle and lower right-wing section. The structural integrity of the cabin and cockpit remained intact. All occupants exited safely through the forward main door without injuries,” the report stated.



According to NSIB, both the Captain and First Officer held valid licenses and medical certificates, and “the aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and had performed 101 landings since November 1, 2024, 85 of which used Flaps 15. Weather conditions were favourable with no adverse meteorological factors reported. All navigational and communication equipment, except the Airfield Lighting Panel System, were serviceable.”



The agency also disclosed that the initial safety findings showed that “no evidence of a hard landing was detected. There were no snags recorded in the aircraft’s technical logbook.”

A statement from, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, said further investigation would focus on a detailed inspection of the right main landing gear assembly, testing and examination of the aircraft’s flap drive system components, including transmission assemblies and actuators and further analysis on the main wheel tyres for any indications of failure or wear.