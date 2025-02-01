WADEMOS Asks ECOWAS to Prioritise Citizens’ Interest, Security of Region in Post-exit Dialogue with AES

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS Network), a transnational Network of CSOs across the West African sub-region, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its proposed post-exit dialogue with the three nations of Alliance des États du Sahel (AES), Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, to take the wider interest of community citizens and the security of the region a top priority



In a statement yesterday, the WADEMOS Network urged the parties to prioritise inclusive solutions in the interest of millions of citizens in the region, stating that: “The network remains convinced that regional integration is essential to meet the common challenges of our states.”



The statement read: “We further recognise the importance of the Sahel States to protect their national sovereignty while responding to the urgent needs of security, development, and autonomy in a complex geopolitical context. Indeed, economic and trade-related activities should provide deep reflection for the AES and countries in the sub-region, particularly because multilateralism offers mutual benefits for resolving cross-border challenges and promoting regional peace and security.



“In light of the above, WADEMOS Network urges the Sahel States’ leaders and ECOWAS to consider as follows:



“Following the expiry of the one-year mandatory notice of exit of member countries from ECOWAS, there are still many issues to be resolved requiring the two parties to sustain and promote dialogue and negotiation. These dialogues must consider

and reflect the wider interest of community citizens and the security of the region.



“ECOWAS should undertake a comprehensive review of its revised treaty and organs and the complementary frameworks to align strategically with the current and emerging context and restore trust and confidence. The ECOWAS of Citizens, through the introduction of ECOSOC, must be integral to the future of ECOWAS.



“We, therefore, commend ongoing efforts for the formation of ECOSOC and call on ECOWAS to accelerate the process, being the only organ yet to be constituted. The future and sustainability of ECOWAS will largely depend on how it connects vertically with community citizens. It is undeniable that the regional bloc requires fundamental reforms, especially in the areas of conflict prevention, management, resolution, peacekeeping, and security, in addition to democracy and good governance. As a civil society intervention, WADEMOS Network will continue to

mobilize, engage, and support ECOWAS towards building a strong, democratic, safe region.



“We recommend a review of the ECOWAS sanction regime and response to the

Unconstitutional Change of Governments (UCG) as a tool for strengthening

compliance and respect for democratic values and principles. We urge ECOWAS

to place more emphasis on supporting member countries through the revised

frameworks to improve democratic governance, strengthen democratic institutions, and promote cross-border opportunities for addressing the youth bulge and related social threats and challenges.



“Additionally, ECOWAS institutions and member countries should remain committed to the Standby Force (SF), which has been activated for counterterrorism operations, particularly in areas affected by instability, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.”



The statement further added that: “Finally, we urge the AES to reconsider and rescind the exit decision in the interest of ECOWAS citizens and to explore the 6-month window provided by ECOWAS as the transition continues. While the pursuit of national sovereignty and the fight against neo-colonial exploitation are vital, cutting ties with a robust regional alliance risks undermining the significant benefits the people enjoy.



“The WADEMOS Network encourages leaders to consult their citizens more and to integrate their concerns into the decision-making process to guarantee solutions that truly benefit the population.”