Top Seeds Exit as Okoya-Thomas Cup Ends Today 

The quarterfinals of the 56th Molade Okoya-Thomas National Table Tennis Championships saw major upsets, with Women’s Singles top seed Sukurat Aiyelebegan and Men’s Singles defending champion Muiz Adegoke being eliminated on Friday, January 31.

The finals, set for Saturday, February 1, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of the tournament’s founder, Sir Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas. All eyes will be on Bose Odusanya, who aims to secure her 10th consecutive title at Africa’s longest-running table tennis tournament.

Ondo’s Funmilayo Ojo initiated the surprises by defeating Aiyelebegan 3-1, in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Jamiu Ayanwale followed suit by overcoming two-time champion and Men’s Singles defending champion Adegoke 3-2, in a thrilling match.

Odusanya advanced to the semifinals by defeating Joy Emmanuel 3-0. Aminat Fashola beat Khadijat Musa 3-1, and Bisola Asaju triumphed over Rabiat Ayoola 3-0

In the Men’s Singles quarterfinals, national champion Matthew Kuti defeated Matthew Fabunmi 3-1. Akinwale Fagbamila edged out Amadi Omeh 3-2, and Abulbasit Abdulfatai ousted former champion Rilwan Akanbi 3-2 to reach the semifinals.

In the women’s singles semifinals, Ojo will face Odusanya, while Aminat Fashola will compete against Bisola Asaju for a spot in the final. In the men’s Singles semifinals, Kuti will battle Akinwale Fagbamila, and Ayanwale will take on Abdulbasit Abdulfatai.

The final day promises exciting matches, with the U-15 boys and girls competing in their finals, and the men’s and women’s singles finals concluding the six-day tournament. This year’s event, featuring over 355 players from 22 states and 67 clubs, marks the first time the tournament has been elevated to a national level.

