Tinubu Rejoices With Business Mogul, Olutoyin Okeowo, At 70

. Congratulates ophthalmic surgeon, Adekunle Hassan, on doctorate award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the business mogul, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo as he clocks 70.

The President in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Dr. Okeowo’s contributions to Nigeria’s business, education, and faith-based sectors and described him as a distinguished business leader, philanthropist, and dedicated servant of God.

“Dr. Okeowo’s commitment to excellence has shaped industries and uplifted communities. His leadership at Metropolitan Motors Ltd, Oasis Insurance Plc, and Greenwich Merchant Bank highlights his business acumen. As Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, he has expanded opportunities for academic growth,” President Tinubu said.

The President commended Okeowo’s long-standing service as treasurer of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, where his leadership has ensured financial stability and infrastructural development for over two decades.

On this special occasion, President Tinubu joined family, friends, and well-wishers to wish Dr. Okeowo many years of good health, happiness, and even greater fulfilment.

The President also yesterday congratulated renowned ophthalmic surgeon, Dr. Adekunle Hassan, on being awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Dr. Hassan, founder and Chief Medical Director of the Eye Foundation Hospital Group, was conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science at the grand finale of OOU’s 34th convocation on Friday.

The President in another statement issued by his Adviser on Information, Onanuga, commended the accomplished surgeon for donating N500 million to establish a professorial chair in ophthalmology at the university.

President Tinubu described Hassan’s gesture as a noble and noteworthy effort towards academic research and development and encourages other citizens of means to enlist in the advancement of education in the nation.

He also thanked Hassan for his contributions to the health sector and wished him continued success.

